Top 2025 DL commits to Georgia football

2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has committed to Georgia football. Terry is a 6-foot-5, 270 pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala., who is rated as the nation’s No. 4 defensive tackle, the No. 17 player overall and the No. 4 player in the state of Alabama. The sophomore...
ATHENS, GA

