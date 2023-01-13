ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16

There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Bemoans Passivity And Deep Defending In QPR Collapse

The Royals let a two-goal lead slide by conceding two second-half goals against QPR at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday. Jeff Hendrick scored both goals before half-time to put us in a good position, but QPR came out strong in the second 45 minutes through goals from Tyler Roberts.
SB Nation

RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation

Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: The Child Wins It

Second verse, same as the first. A little bit louder and a little bit worse. GOAL! And it’s a wonderstrike out of the blue from Elliott! The Liverpool teenager just decided “fuck it” and twatted it from about 30 yards. Keeper had no chance. Liverpool had been...
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster

José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again. Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.
SB Nation

Tuesday January 17th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Arsenal target Declan Rice in not at all revenge signing on Chelsea — reports

Having been gazumped quite hilariously by Chelsea for No.1 Mikel Arteta Fan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal have made sure to let everybody know that they are quite interested in signing Declan Rice, our £80m former Academy trainee, Mason Mount’s BFF, and our forever transfer target. Reports from The Times...
SB Nation

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Graham Potter’s true offensive objectives have been more difficult to discern lately. Perhaps that is due to how easily they were predicted under Thomas Tuchel, where the same passing patterns, overloads, and recycled possession persisted even with injuries to our influential wingbacks. With Potter, the play seems so much less schematic and those established expectations of runs and ball movement haven’t been as clearly developed.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...

Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Reading: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen has said he has ‘every faith’ in his current squad as the Blues reconvene competitive action this Sunday at home to Reading. A home win at Walton Hall Park could lift Everton above fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but the hosts will have to do without Katrine Veje, who has suffered a set-back in friendly game and will be out for a few weeks. The blow has been somewhat softened following the return of Sara Holmgaard from her loan spell with Fortuna Hjørring, with the defender available for the visit of the Royals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy