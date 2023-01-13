Read full article on original website
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Paul Ince Bemoans Passivity And Deep Defending In QPR Collapse
The Royals let a two-goal lead slide by conceding two second-half goals against QPR at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday. Jeff Hendrick scored both goals before half-time to put us in a good position, but QPR came out strong in the second 45 minutes through goals from Tyler Roberts.
On This Day (16 Jan 1994): Buxton’s revival continues as Sunderland beat Boro!
The first half of the 1990’s was a strange time in the history of our football club - we had the peculiar end to the Denis Smith era, the cup run that led to Crosby taking the job permanently, and the inevitable appointment of Terry Butcher. After taking over...
RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
Wolves 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: The Child Wins It
Second verse, same as the first. A little bit louder and a little bit worse. GOAL! And it’s a wonderstrike out of the blue from Elliott! The Liverpool teenager just decided “fuck it” and twatted it from about 30 yards. Keeper had no chance. Liverpool had been...
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster
José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again. Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.
Screw job at Old Trafford: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Manchester United: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I said to the players – don’t waste energy thinking what happened. Focus on Spurs. “I would not say we win or lose for this action [the controversial first goal]. Of course, it was involved – an important one. “But...
Tuesday January 17th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Arsenal target Declan Rice in not at all revenge signing on Chelsea — reports
Having been gazumped quite hilariously by Chelsea for No.1 Mikel Arteta Fan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal have made sure to let everybody know that they are quite interested in signing Declan Rice, our £80m former Academy trainee, Mason Mount’s BFF, and our forever transfer target. Reports from The Times...
Potter happy with all three points, and even some of Chelsea’s play against Crystal Palace
As the manager tells it, it wasn’t a sensational performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace by any means, but thankfully it also wasn’t a sensational result. An expected outcome at the Bridge, especially after the worst run of results in the league in nearly 27 years? Thank you all day.
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
Graham Potter’s true offensive objectives have been more difficult to discern lately. Perhaps that is due to how easily they were predicted under Thomas Tuchel, where the same passing patterns, overloads, and recycled possession persisted even with injuries to our influential wingbacks. With Potter, the play seems so much less schematic and those established expectations of runs and ball movement haven’t been as clearly developed.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch
You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.
Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...
Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
Everton Women vs Reading: WSL Match Preview
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen has said he has ‘every faith’ in his current squad as the Blues reconvene competitive action this Sunday at home to Reading. A home win at Walton Hall Park could lift Everton above fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference, but the hosts will have to do without Katrine Veje, who has suffered a set-back in friendly game and will be out for a few weeks. The blow has been somewhat softened following the return of Sara Holmgaard from her loan spell with Fortuna Hjørring, with the defender available for the visit of the Royals.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Badiashile to make his debut!
Chelsea are beating teams to transfer targets in the January market — looking at you, Arsenal — but will these wins translate to wins on the pitch? Unfortunately, more players will be unavailable after the loss against Fulham. We really are living in dark times. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE...
