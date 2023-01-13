ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Body found near side of road on Washington Boulevard in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found near a road in South Ogden. Sgt. Scott Christensen with South Ogden Police Department said the man's body was discovered a short time before 3:30 p.m. Friday along the side of the road near 4800 South Washington Boulevard.
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County

ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
ALTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy