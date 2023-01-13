Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
kmyu.tv
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
kmyu.tv
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kmyu.tv
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired. Representatives of the Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 4500 West in Ogden at 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of several round of gunshots being fired.
kmyu.tv
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
kmyu.tv
SLCPD investigating 2 hit-and-runs; one fatal, one involving 2 teen victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police are investigating two hit-and-run crashed that occurred overnight Sunday, one of which marks the first Salt Lake City traffic-related fatality of 2023. The first investigation began shortly before 2 a.m. when the Salt Lake City Police Department received a report of...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
kmyu.tv
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police cancel Silver Alert after learning 'more information' about the case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued Friday in Salt Lake for an 84-year-old man. Authorities of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that further investigative efforts revealed additional information about this case which dismissed the need for community assistance. There...
kmyu.tv
Body found near side of road on Washington Boulevard in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found near a road in South Ogden. Sgt. Scott Christensen with South Ogden Police Department said the man's body was discovered a short time before 3:30 p.m. Friday along the side of the road near 4800 South Washington Boulevard.
kmyu.tv
No injuries reported after officials respond to fire at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said no injuries were reported after they responded to a fire at Hotel Park City and the cottages there. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson with the Park City Fire District told 2News the call came in about smoke in a villa just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
kmyu.tv
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
kmyu.tv
Two stranded stranded snowmobilers rescued from steep canyon in Wasatch County
KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams helped two snowmobilers who became stranded on a steep canyon in deep snow. They responded to Nobletts Creek in Wasatch County on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. More from 2News. Officials said it took approximately five and a half hours to assist...
kmyu.tv
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
kmyu.tv
Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at 90
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mary Crandall Hales, the wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, has died at age 90, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Sunday. They said she died in her home in North Salt Lake. “Mom was so strong,” said Mary's oldest...
kmyu.tv
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
kmyu.tv
Associate professor explains drama surrounding Dr. King's historic visit to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you ask around, very few people in Utah have heard the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., visiting the Beehive State. “When Dr. King came to speak here, it was wintertime," Chambless said. The date was January 31, 1961 and the Civil...
kmyu.tv
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
kmyu.tv
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
kmyu.tv
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0