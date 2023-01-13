25 Things You Didn’t Know About Jordan Spieth

There is no doubt that the Jordan Spieth is one of the world's finest players and it's already clear that he'll go down in history as one of the best of his generation.

The Texan burst onto the PGA Tour in 2013, winning while still a teenager at the John Deere Classic before a meteoric rise that saw him win three Majors between 2015 and 2017, becoming World No.1 in the process.

1. He was born, raised and still lives in Dallas, Texas.

2. His middle name is Alexander.

3. He turned pro aged 19.

4. He's was only golfer in his family. Jordan comes from a long line of athletes, but not golfers in his immediate family. His mum and brother played basketball at uni, while his dad was a baseball player.

5. He runs the Jordan Spieth Charitable Fund, inspired by his younger sister Ellie who has special needs. The charity raising awareness and money for kids with special needs, junior golf and military families.

6. He skipped school to watch Tiger Woods play in the early rounds of the Masters.

7. As a 14-year-old, Jordan correctly predicted he would win the Masters in the future while being featured on the local news in Dallas.

8. As a child he was known to cut the lawn at home as low as possible, just so he could work on his game.

9. He attended the University of Texas and turned professional during his sophomore year. In his spell playing for the 'Longhorns', they won the NCAA championship and he was named to the All-Big 12 Team, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All American.

10. He bought Hunter Mahan's house in 2016, which includes a 12-car underground garage, an indoor basketball court, swimming pool, golf simulator, and wine cellar.

11. He got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Annie Verret on Christmas Eve 2017. The pair went to high school together and got married in 2018.

12. Jordan and Annie welcomed their first child on November 14 2021, a boy named Sammy.

13. In 2015 he won his maiden Major at The Masters, tying Tiger Woods' 270 total in 1997. He became the second-youngest man in history to win a Green Jacket after Woods.

14. Also in 2015 aged 21, he became the youngest man to win the US Open since Bobby Jones in 1923.

15. He was named as one of the "100 Most Influential People" in Time Magazine in 2016, noting that he "exemplifies everything that's great about sports."

16. Aged 16, he became the sixth-youngest player to make the cut at a PGA Tour event in the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship.

Jordan Spieth during the 2010 Byron Nelson Championship (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

17. He was the low amateur at the 2012 US Open and became the number one-ranked amateur afterwards.

18. He won the 2009 and 2011 US Junior Amateur to join Tiger Woods as the tournament's only multiple winner.

19. It was reported that he attends PGA Tour Bible study meetings with other players.

20. He has won over $50m on the PGA Tour.

21. He cites his interests as basketball, beach, fishing and all Dallas-area professional sports teams.

22. He signed with Under Armour and has a contract with the sport's brand until 2025. He is the company's poster athlete for golf.

23. He was the leading money winner on the PGA Tour for the 2014-15 season, winning over $12m.

24. He has used Titleist equipment his entire career. Jordan Spieth's putter is somewhat iconic now, a Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 that has been in the bag for over a decade.

25. He led the PGA Tour in Scoring Average for the 2016-17 season, with an average of 68.846. He was also 1st in Birdie Average, 2nd in SG: Approach, 2nd in SG: Tee-to-green and 2nd in SG: Total.