Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotMaine State
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
All Hurricanes
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday
CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
uhcougars.com
Jones’ Career Day Not Enough
TULSA, Okla. – A block by graduate Tatyana Hill with 13 seconds remaining set up a game-tying three-point attempt by junior Laila Blair with seven seconds left, but the shot did not fall as the Houston women's basketball team dropped its first conference game of the season 70-68 to Tulsa on Saturday in Reynolds Center.
uhcougars.com
Cougars Win Seven Events in Opener
HOUSTON – The University of Houston track and field team opened its 2023 season with seven event wins at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational inside Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday highlighted by a meet record in the 3,000 meters by senior Brandon Seagreaves. The first event win of the season...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
SWFL high school athletes asked to give information on menstrual cycles
LEE COUNTY, Fla– The Florida High School Athletic Association has been asking young girls about their periods for years. Grisel Brewster is a parent who was reading the questions contained in the physical evaluation form. “When was your first menstrual period? When was your most recent menstrual period? How...
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023
It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
WSVN-TV
Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities
(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
ABC7 Fort Myers
Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide
SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
