Houston, TX

247Sports

Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday

CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
MIAMI, FL
uhcougars.com

Jones’ Career Day Not Enough

TULSA, Okla. – A block by graduate Tatyana Hill with 13 seconds remaining set up a game-tying three-point attempt by junior Laila Blair with seven seconds left, but the shot did not fall as the Houston women's basketball team dropped its first conference game of the season 70-68 to Tulsa on Saturday in Reynolds Center.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars Win Seven Events in Opener

HOUSTON – The University of Houston track and field team opened its 2023 season with seven event wins at the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational inside Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday highlighted by a meet record in the 3,000 meters by senior Brandon Seagreaves. The first event win of the season...
HOUSTON, TX
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More

The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
MIAMI, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023

It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
NAPLES, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities

(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL

Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

