ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Sons of the Forest has a whole new AI system and is 4x bigger than its forerunner

By Joe Donnelly
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkO7z_0kDnBDrT00

The Forest is a revelation. It's not an action game, but will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. It's not an RPG, but it will have you juggling inventory systems like there's no tomorrow. It's not a horror game, nor is it a survival game, and heaven forbid you describe it as a survival horror game. No, what The Forest is is a horror-survival game, and the order of those words is important. The same applies to its incoming sequel, Sons of the Forest .

If that sounds pedantic, it may well be. But it's also justified, and it's full credit to the talents of indie outfit Endnight Games in crafting something that effortlessly weaves old fashioned horror – jumpscares, unpredictable enemies, and nefarious corporations – around survival mechanics; a move that keeps both elements intrinsically tied, while somehow also making them feel like separate, independent things. In Sons of the Forest, an entirely new AI system and a map four times the size of the original promise to lift those core interlinking tenets to a whole other level.

"In just scale, the world is around 4x the size of The Forest, but everything is more detailed this time, with more plant and tree variety, more log and stump types, and visually when you craft items, for example, a Molotov Cocktail, you actually see the player take some cloth and shove it into a bottle of vodka," the Endnight team tells us. "When you place a log on a wall or cut a floor apart you see the player actually do it. We wanted this to feel like the ultimate camping simulator meets a terrifying horror survival game."

"The A.I. in the first game was something players really responded to, and so for Sons, we wanted to take that to the next level. We created a whole new A.I. system that allows for some really interesting and creepy encounters."

Barking up the right tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8qy9_0kDnBDrT00

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

If The Forest epitomized the work-in-progress boom that defined PC games in the 2010s, then Sons of the Forest underlines the elevated ambitions of a sophomore title. To this end, Endnight now has years of dealing with live feedback, of making incremental changes and steadily improving their game with myriad updates – all of which will undoubtedly serve the devs' second outing well. Endnight describes the journey so far as a "crazy ride" which saw its first game rise from an impressive 6,000-concurrent player count on launch day to a record 75,000 concurrent tally last October.

Moreover, much has changed in the real world since The Forest's initial Early Access launch almost nine years ago, which is something Endnight is keen to reflect in Sons of the Forest via its tech and survival tools.

"We’ve introduced a 3d Printer this time, allowing players to print various items to help them survive," says the dev team. "We’ve tried to keep this realistic, so you can only print things you would in the real world. The player also starts with a personal handheld GPS which helps with navigating the much larger world."

"Additionally, this time, players have access to guns and more advanced explosives giving them even more ways of dealing with the island's inhabitants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HARP_0kDnBDrT00

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

So much of what makes The Forest work is that very idea of learning the surrounding environment in order to survive – and it'd seem Endnight itself has and continues to harness those core principles in everything it does behind the scenes.

"The Forest was our first game as a studio and the four or so years of early access was an amazing learning opportunity, being able to release content and have direct feedback right after releasing allowed us to try things and really quickly see what worked and what didn’t work. Making the VR version also taught us a lot about immersion, and we’ve attempted to carry some of those ideas into our new game."

Sons of the Forest is due on February 23, 2023 for PC. As discussed in our Sons of the Forest guide , we suspect console ports will arrive at some point down the line too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9vPV_0kDnBDrT00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

All throughout January, GamesRadar+ is exploring the biggest games of the new year with exclusive interviews, hands-on impressions, and in-depth editorials. For more, be sure to follow along with Big in 2023 .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Fire Emblem Engage review: "Struggles to find the space to let this new roster grow"

Some video games love paying lip service to their past. Newer games in a series might resurrect a character for older fans to appreciate, or bring back a single item for one last hurrah – like the Samurai Edge in Resident Evil Village, a cheeky wink at players who've been there since the beginning. Fire Emblem Engage takes this to another level. The latest game in Nintendo's strategical...
GamesRadar

Valheim Ashlands update, Hildir’s Quest and roadmap

The Valheim Ashlands update will add the next major biome to the 10th Norse world. On top of that, they’ve announced the first of a series of smaller updates, called Hildir’s Quest. While the Ashlands release date is still a way off, Iron Gate has already shared some truly creepy concept art and details. Here’s everything we know about the Valheim Ashlands, plus everything else on the current roadmap. Developer Iron Gate announced the next Valheim update on January 16 and currently there’s no official Ashlands release date yet, and we shouldn’t expect one for quite some time. Given that it...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
38K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy