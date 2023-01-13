Matt Reeves is meeting with James Gunn to talk about their respective DC universes

Matt Reeves has opened up about his Batverse plans – and how they align with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios take-over. In a new interview, The Batman director shared how he plans to have a big meeting with the pair very soon.

"We've talked a few times," Reeves told Yahoo Entertainment . "I'm supposed to get together with him and Peter sometime this month. They've been working feverishly on what they're doing, and I've been working hard with my partners on what we're doing – all our shows and stuff. So we're gonna have a sit-down where we talk about everything that's going on and what the arcs of these two things are. I'm excited to hear about what they're doing."

The Batman has spawned a mini-cinematic universe since its release in 2022, with a sequel and several spin-offs on the way. These include a show based around Colin Farrell’s Penguin and another based in Arkham Asylum – as well as Robert Pattinson’s return as the caped crusader .

Meanwhile, Gunn and Safran are busy at work on their 10-year DC plan , which involves rebooting some existing franchises as well as focusing on more obscure characters . The confirmed changes include Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman , Wonder Woman 3 being canceled , and a hold on Dwayne Johnson’s return as Black Adam . Gunn has also confirmed we'll find out more about the plans very soon .

For everything else we know about the DCU currently, check out our round-up of all the upcoming DC movies and our breakdown of every new superhero movie .