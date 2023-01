WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Ashley Tull tied her career-high with 15 points and Graycen Holden and Brooke Littrell each scored in double figures leading No. 5-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball to an 81-58 victory over the Rogers State Hillcats Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, inside the UCM Multipurpose Building. The Jennies...

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO