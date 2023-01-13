Read full article on original website
Women's Hoops to Matchup With TCU on Road Wednesday
NORMAN – No. 15 Oklahoma will look to make it four straight wins on Wednesday when it travels to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU (6-10, 0-5 Big 12). The Sooners (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) are tied atop the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal
NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
Baseball Single-Game Tickets and Mini-Plans on Sale
NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. OU baseball fans have several options to choose the best ticket purchase plan for them and watch the Sooners in action this season at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Available mini-plans are the Club Chaos Pick 'Em (select any 15 games from the home scheduled), Saturdays in the Park (covers all seven Saturday home games this season) and the 3-Game Series Pack (select any three-game series against California Baptist, Rider, TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas).
LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week
NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
OU Dominates Wyoming in 7-0 Sweep
NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team notched their third win and shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep over Wyoming on Tuesday. The Sooners opened the match with a clinched doubles point. No. 22 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva held their own at the top court against Sophie Zehender and Ana Fernandez, taking the match 6-1. To secure the opening point, sophomore Emma Staker and freshman Romana Cisovska grabbed the 6-3 victory over Noesjka Brink and Nikol Dobrilova on court three.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables’ first year receives ‘F’ grade from CBS Sports after 6-7 finish
The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma did not get off to a smooth start, to say the least. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 during their first season under Venables as head coach, margin the program’s first losing season since 1998. An 0-3 start to Big 12 play — one that included blowout loses to TCU and Texas — were the first on-field indications that things would be getting worse before they get better in Norman, and the overall damage resulted in Venbales’ debut campaign receiving an “F” from CBS Sports.
Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
Moore's Payton Thomas defeats two-time state champion to claim conference title in 190-pound division
By Michael Kinney OKLAHOMA CITY - Moore High’s Payton Thomas had faced Stillwater’s AJ Heeg once before. The two were both juniors at the time and Heeg, who was wrestling at Edmond Memorial, prevailed on his way to winning his second state championship. Despite that, when the pair faced off ...
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma
Science Museum Oklahoma officially broke ground on the long-planned effort to add a fully revamped planetarium to the museum’s attractions. The post World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
