Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops to Matchup With TCU on Road Wednesday

NORMAN – No. 15 Oklahoma will look to make it four straight wins on Wednesday when it travels to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU (6-10, 0-5 Big 12). The Sooners (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) are tied atop the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater

NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
247Sports

Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
oklahoma Sooner

Baseball Single-Game Tickets and Mini-Plans on Sale

NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. OU baseball fans have several options to choose the best ticket purchase plan for them and watch the Sooners in action this season at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Available mini-plans are the Club Chaos Pick 'Em (select any 15 games from the home scheduled), Saturdays in the Park (covers all seven Saturday home games this season) and the 3-Game Series Pack (select any three-game series against California Baptist, Rider, TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas).
oklahoma Sooner

LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
oklahoma Sooner

OU Dominates Wyoming in 7-0 Sweep

NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team notched their third win and shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep over Wyoming on Tuesday. The Sooners opened the match with a clinched doubles point. No. 22 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva held their own at the top court against Sophie Zehender and Ana Fernandez, taking the match 6-1. To secure the opening point, sophomore Emma Staker and freshman Romana Cisovska grabbed the 6-3 victory over Noesjka Brink and Nikol Dobrilova on court three.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables’ first year receives ‘F’ grade from CBS Sports after 6-7 finish

The Brent Venables era at Oklahoma did not get off to a smooth start, to say the least. The Sooners went 6-7 in 2022 during their first season under Venables as head coach, margin the program’s first losing season since 1998. An 0-3 start to Big 12 play — one that included blowout loses to TCU and Texas — were the first on-field indications that things would be getting worse before they get better in Norman, and the overall damage resulted in Venbales’ debut campaign receiving an “F” from CBS Sports.
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
