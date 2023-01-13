Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
americanmilitarynews.com
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dead at 60
Robbie Knievel, a record-setting stunt performer who jumped the Grand Canyon on a motorcycle and was the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died in Nevada at the age of 60, according to his brother. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver
As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1