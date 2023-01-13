ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

wegotthiscovered.com

John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Daredevil Robbie Knievel dead at 60

Robbie Knievel, a record-setting stunt performer who jumped the Grand Canyon on a motorcycle and was the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died in Nevada at the age of 60, according to his brother. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information...
RENO, NV
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
Looper

Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver

As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police

Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
