ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Toy gun gets Atlantic City burglary suspect arrested

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XV4ol_0kDn6UTU00

A toy gun led to a burglary suspect’s arrest in Atlantic City this week.

Police were called to the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, for the report of a man trying to break into a shed on the caller’s property, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Officer James Eckert arrived and was able to get a photograph and description of the suspect, according to the report.

The information was put out to patrol units.

About 90 minutes later, officers were called to the 1900 block of Bacharach Boulevard about a man walking with a rifle, Aristizabal said.

Officer Leah Giercyk spoke to the caller, and found the description matched that of the earlier burglary suspect, according to the report.

Sgt. Mohammed Kaiser saw a man matching the description just before 11 a.m. in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hummock Avenue, Aristizabal said.

Victor Martinez, 51, of Atlantic City, was carrying what appeared to be a rifle around his shoulder and was quickly taken into custody, according to the report.

It was soon found to be a toy gun.

Martinez was in possession of property belonging to a burglary victim unrelated to the first caller, Aristizabal said.

Both the imitation rifle and other property was determined to be from a home in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue that had also been burglarized, the report states.

Martinez is charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of an imitation firearm, creating a false public alarm and receiving stolen property.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Shot Through Victim's Door: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to shooting a victim through his door, authorities said. Leslie Washington pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and weapons offenses on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Washington's charges stemmed from a shooting that took place in Atlantic City on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP

A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Clear Video Of Kensington Armed Robber

The robbery happened on November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM . Video was just released today. This shows an armed robbery that happened on the 2700 block of North 5th Street. It was just before a shop was going to open and the thief had a conversation with the shop employee. He wanted the store open so he could go in to play a video game, As soon as the shop was opened, the thief pushed the employee behind the counter. He then pulled a hammer from his jacket, struck the employee in the back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘This Is a Tragedy': Gas Station Clerk Gunned Down During Armed Robbery

A well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station who was concerned over crime in the city was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A customer called the killing "senseless." Philadelphia police officers rushed to the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue at Friendship Street just after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
8K+
Followers
737
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy