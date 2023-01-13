ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

570 Trillion SHIB Tokens May Be Affected by 27% Price Spike, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Expected to Hit $25K-$30K in 45 Days by Ben Armstrong, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whopping 3.96 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added by Whales in Just One Week

According to WhaleStats, the average position size of the top 100 Ethereum holders in the Shiba Inu token increased by 3.96 trillion SHIB during the past week. So far, the average position size of one such whale is equal to 154 billion SHIB, equivalent to $1.54 million and 39.6 billion more than at the beginning of the week.
u.today

Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says

According to financial analyst James Turk, Bitcoin has managed to survive the latest cryptocurrency winter. Turk has noted that the largest cryptocurrency has been now moving in tandem with gold. Thus, it has stopped behaving like a typical tech stock. Investors watched Bitcoin surge to the much-coveted $21,000 level. The...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bag of David Gokhshtein Growing Rapidly Now: Potential Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Index Hits 'Greed' Zone, Here's What It Means

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

DOGE, ETH and LTC Among 3 Most Profitable Coins in This Bullrun: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano-Based DEX Shares Result from Leveraging Vasil's Plutus V2: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's What Helped Bitcoin (BTC) Soar Above $21,000: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Decentraland MANA Skyrockets 70% in One Week, Here's What's Driving Surge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Binance CEO Trolls Jim Cramer as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $21,500

The head of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has commented on the recent success of the Bitcoin (BTC) price. In addition to the entrepreneur's statement that BTC is "still here," he also ironically noted the accuracy of the predictions of famed cryptocurrency critic and host of CNBC's Mad Money show, Jim Cramer.
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Boom of $50,000 to $100,000, Here's When

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Attorney Lends Further Argument on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy