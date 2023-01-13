Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Can You Name Where in Minnesota These 25+ Celebrities Are From?
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year
Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
Most Attractive Jobs For A Romantic Partner In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
If you are searching for love in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota this dating app says these are jobs where the Most Attractive and Romantic potential lovers work. Valentine's Day is fast approaching. There are lots of dating apps and sites out there that claim they can help you find the perfect mate. But do they really deliver?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hot967.fm
950 PCAs Waiting On Background Checks
Hundreds of personal care assistants are stuck in limbo due to a backlog of background checks in Minnesota. WCCO reports around 950 people are waiting for their background checks to clear before they can start getting paid. Tammy Heuer told the news outlet she submitted her background check to the Minnesota Department of Human Services nearly three months ago, but it’s still processing. She also said Cambridge home care agency that hired her is otherwise ready to get her working. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said they’re working to resolve the high volume of applications, but most are typically cleared within a couple of days.
ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?
According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Most Minnesota Thing You’ll See Today is this One Word Graffiti
Graffiti is seen all over. You see it on the side of buildings, on trains, all over under bridges. The list could go on. Plus, depending on who you are it can be seen as vandalism, while others see it as a piece of work. A lot of times though, the graffiti we see makes little to no sense or is there to make a statement of sorts.
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
