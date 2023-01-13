ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
950 PCAs Waiting On Background Checks

Hundreds of personal care assistants are stuck in limbo due to a backlog of background checks in Minnesota. WCCO reports around 950 people are waiting for their background checks to clear before they can start getting paid. Tammy Heuer told the news outlet she submitted her background check to the Minnesota Department of Human Services nearly three months ago, but it’s still processing. She also said Cambridge home care agency that hired her is otherwise ready to get her working. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said they’re working to resolve the high volume of applications, but most are typically cleared within a couple of days.
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?

According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
