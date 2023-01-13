ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (illness) cleared Monday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze will play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bitadze entered the day with a questionable tag due to a non-COVID illness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. In 19...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and Fletcher Loyer discuss Michigan State

Third-ranked Purdue faces its most consequential Big Ten game to date, visiting Michigan State for a Monday afternoon meeting at the Breslin Center. Sunday, Coach Matt Painter and Boilermaker freshman Fletcher Loyer met with the media to discuss the Spartans, Loyer’s history with Michigan State and more. See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy