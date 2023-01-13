Read full article on original website
Former Indiana Hoops Star Can’t Fit in the Car He Won on The Price Is Right
Indiana basketball fans don't like being reminded of this, and who can blame them? But it has been 21 years since the Hoosiers made it to the Final Four. And they actually made it all the way to the title game before falling to Maryland. THE INDIANA HOOSIERS' MAGICAL 2002...
Goga Bitadze (illness) cleared Monday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze will play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bitadze entered the day with a questionable tag due to a non-COVID illness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. In 19...
Indiana Women's Basketball To Play No. 21 Illinois For Second Time This Season
Indiana women's basketball will head to Champaign, Ill. to face the No. 21-ranked Fighting Illini in the teams' second meeting this season on Wednesday. Illinois is now ranked and performing very well, but the Hoosiers have their not so secret weapon Grace Berger back at point guard to ensure a competitive top-25 matchup.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Michigan State on Monday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Sunday
Russell Westbrook made NBA history during Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
My Two Cents: Hoosiers Struggle to Find More Shots For Miller Kopp
When asked about getting more shots for Miller Kopp, Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn't consider it a high priority. But with two starters out, Kopp needs to have a bigger role in the offense. He played 26 minutes Saturday before taking his first shot, and that just can't happen for Indiana to be at its best offensively.
Indiana Women's Basketball Beats Wisconsin in Front of Record Regular Season Crowd
With more than 10,400 fans to witness it, a regular season record, the Indiana women's basketball team shut down Wisconsin 93-56 led by the hot hands of Mackenzie Holmes and Yarden Garzon.
Jaden Rashada update: 5-star wants out of Florida, per reports
Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request to be released from his National Letter of Intent to Florida, according to multiple reports. Florida is expected to grant the player his release, allowing Rashada to enroll at another school and be eligible to play as a true freshman in the ...
SEC Shorts Closes Season With Big Laughs, Tear-Jerker
Video captures Pittman situation perfectly; bring tissues, especially if you have a teacher in the family
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter and Fletcher Loyer discuss Michigan State
Third-ranked Purdue faces its most consequential Big Ten game to date, visiting Michigan State for a Monday afternoon meeting at the Breslin Center. Sunday, Coach Matt Painter and Boilermaker freshman Fletcher Loyer met with the media to discuss the Spartans, Loyer’s history with Michigan State and more. See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Video: Miller Kopp talks shooting, IU's defense and intensity, preparing for Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana fifth-year forward Miller Kopp said Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Is there anything you can do to get more open looks in games?. "I feel like I'm trying to do everything I can, because...
