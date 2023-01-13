Read full article on original website
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
WSVN-TV
Residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward, Miami-Dade forecast to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
2023 Recruiting Tracker: Walk-On Commitment Vic Sutton Flips to Mississippi State
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
Miami Street Renamed After City’s First Black Bahamian Restaurant Owner
Family members of this late Black woman pioneer took a stroll down memory lane to witness a tribute to their loved one. Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey opened the first Bahamian restaurant, The Seafood Cafe, in Miami decades ago, and the city is acknowledging the late restaurateur by renaming a street near the cafe’s old location after her.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday
CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
secretmiami.com
The Adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning To Miami For One Day Only
Sanrio lovers, this one’s for you! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has hit the road to bring merchandise and sweet treats to people across the country and low and behold, it’s set to roll through Miami next week!. Although the cartoon on wheels sells adorable cakes and...
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
cw34.com
Migrant landing near downtown Miami
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development
HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021. Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts. Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
niceville.com
Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child
FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
Law enforcement vows crackdown on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders
FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets. Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said...
