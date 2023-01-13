ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

thenewtropic.com

The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday

CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
HIALEAH, FL
cw34.com

Migrant landing near downtown Miami

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development

HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021.  Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts.  Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
HIALEAH, FL
niceville.com

Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child

FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Law enforcement vows crackdown on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders

FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets. Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

