► From the Seattle Times — Seattle’s MLK march includes calls for racial equity and social reform — Keep moving forward. That was the theme Monday as thousands gathered at Garfield High School before marching through the Central District to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout the crowd, hundreds held signs and wore buttons emblazoned with those three words: “Keep moving forward.” Calls for fairness in housing and employment, an end to mass incarceration and — above all — an end to racial discrimination propelled the day’s speeches and one-on-one conversations.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO