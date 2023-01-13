ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSLC welcomes Sierra Turner as 2023 Legislative Intern

OLYMPIA (Jan. 17, 2023) — Sierra Turner is the 2023 Legislative Intern for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO during the legislative session that began last week. She will help develop and coordinate the council’s legislative advocacy for Washington working families while helping to build relationships with affiliated unions, legislators and coalition partners.
Keep moving forward | Still waiting at Ostrom | Nurses’ woes

► From the Seattle Times — Seattle’s MLK march includes calls for racial equity and social reform — Keep moving forward. That was the theme Monday as thousands gathered at Garfield High School before marching through the Central District to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Throughout the crowd, hundreds held signs and wore buttons emblazoned with those three words: “Keep moving forward.” Calls for fairness in housing and employment, an end to mass incarceration and — above all — an end to racial discrimination propelled the day’s speeches and one-on-one conversations.
