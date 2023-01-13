The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned PUMP announced that Josiah Gilliam will be the new Executive Director, effective Jan. 9. Gilliam most recently served as the Special Initiatives Coordinator in Mayor Ed Gainey’s Administration for the City of Pittsburgh. Previously, Josiah served as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coordinator for the Peduto Administration after working to develop an action plan for the initiative in partnership with the Sprout Fund and Heinz Endowments through his role at the Homewood Children’s Village. Before that, he worked in various impact areas within the Pittsburgh nonprofit community with focuses on food insecurity, workforce development and career training, and web and digital communications.

