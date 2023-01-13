Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
PUMP names Josiah Gilliam as new Executive Director
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned PUMP announced that Josiah Gilliam will be the new Executive Director, effective Jan. 9. Gilliam most recently served as the Special Initiatives Coordinator in Mayor Ed Gainey’s Administration for the City of Pittsburgh. Previously, Josiah served as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coordinator for the Peduto Administration after working to develop an action plan for the initiative in partnership with the Sprout Fund and Heinz Endowments through his role at the Homewood Children’s Village. Before that, he worked in various impact areas within the Pittsburgh nonprofit community with focuses on food insecurity, workforce development and career training, and web and digital communications.
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County
One person was transported to an area hospital after a train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County this morning. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of the Connellsville police department near Water Street. The severity of the person’s injuries was not known. No...
Rivers Casino reopens after cracked pipe causes water to spray onto the gaming floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was temporarily closed after water began leaking onto the gaming floor. Casino officials say the water was coming from a cracked refrigeration pipe. The water began to spray inside the building Friday afternoon. Repairs were made and the casino was cleaned up. The casino reopened...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
Pedestrian hit by driver of vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County on Monday.Officials say the crash happened on Route 119 southbound just before the Technology Drive exit in Hempfield Township. The pedestrian was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition is not known at this time. One lane of Route 119 is closed while police investigate. The call came in around 7:15 p.m.
Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
WPXI
PHOTOS: House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. (WPXI/WPXI)
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
Coroner: Man takes own life in standoff with police at Hempfield mobile home park
A man who was barricaded in a Hempfield mobile home park died by suicide Monday night, officials said, following a standoff with state police that left the community paralyzed for much of the day. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the man as Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, and said...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township on Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police. A news release said Allegheny County 911 received a call from a third party asking for police to check on a couple in the middle of a violent domestic situation in their home on Thorncrest Drive.
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
Man's body discovered in Penn Hills
The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
