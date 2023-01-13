ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

PUMP names Josiah Gilliam as new Executive Director

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned PUMP announced that Josiah Gilliam will be the new Executive Director, effective Jan. 9. Gilliam most recently served as the Special Initiatives Coordinator in Mayor Ed Gainey’s Administration for the City of Pittsburgh. Previously, Josiah served as the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coordinator for the Peduto Administration after working to develop an action plan for the initiative in partnership with the Sprout Fund and Heinz Endowments through his role at the Homewood Children’s Village. Before that, he worked in various impact areas within the Pittsburgh nonprofit community with focuses on food insecurity, workforce development and career training, and web and digital communications.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park

Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures

The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrian hit by driver of vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Route 119 in Westmoreland County on Monday.Officials say the crash happened on Route 119 southbound just before the Technology Drive exit in Hempfield Township. The pedestrian was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Their condition is not known at this time. One lane of Route 119 is closed while police investigate. The call came in around 7:15 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Wilkins Township on Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police. A news release said Allegheny County 911 received a call from a third party asking for police to check on a couple in the middle of a violent domestic situation in their home on Thorncrest Drive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man's body discovered in Penn Hills

The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
PENN HILLS, PA

