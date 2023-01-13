In a current analysis report, Future Market Insights predicted that the marketplace for sulphur recovery technology would develop at a powerful 11% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The marketplace for sulphur restoration expertise is anticipated to succeed in US$ 1.2 billion in worth by 2021 and broaden at a compound annual progress price (CAGR) of 11% from 2021 to 2031, in response to knowledge from Future Market Insights (FMI) that was just lately revealed. In 2021, the highest market gamers will maintain a 2/5 market share in sulphur restoration expertise as a result of rising manufacturing of shale fuel.

1 DAY AGO