Taft Midway Driller
STANLEY DALE WHITE
Stanley “Dale” White was born in Fruita, Colorado. The Lord called him home after a battle with cancer. He moved to Taft, CA in 1983 and soon became a business co-owner of Excellent Fire Protection. He enjoyed his motorcycle travels, woodworking, and most recently blacksmithing. Dale was preceded...
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield Now
BLNC reaches 200 permanent housing placements
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield's Brundage Lane Navigation Center (BLNC) has placed its 200th guest into permanent housing. BLNC opened in 2020, and is an emergency homeless shelter established by the City of Bakersfield and operated by non-profit Mercy House, Inc. The BLNC is also in the midst of...
Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Stray dogs shelter in neighborhood storm drains, neighbors are concerned
Stray dogs are sheltering in the unsecured Silver Creek neighborhood storm drains. Neighbors say the open drains need to be fenced before a child crawls in there and gets hurt.
Independent Bakersfield bookstore 'Sam's Antiques and Gifts' to close down
After 50 years, Sam's Antiques and Gift Store, one of the last independent bookstores in Bakersfield, is closing its doors.
Police search for 76-year-old man last heard from on Jan. 11
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 76-year-old man who has not been heard from for nearly a week. The Bakersfield Police Department said they are searching for Ronald Perry, 76. According to police he has not been heard from since Jan. 11 and was believed to be in […]
Bakersfield Now
Veteran Kern County family asking community to help honor their son's memory
TAFT, California (KBAK/KBFX) — The family of Corporal Luis Ruan has been working hard to honor his memory. They want to place a memorial sign with his name on Taft Highway. Eyewitness News has been closely following their journey since December. We were able to talk to the family...
KTVU FOX 2
5-year-old boy swept away by California flood: Official search update
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County gave an update on the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Authorities said Monday that dive teams and search crews are able to explore new areas because of lowering water levels. Kyle was swept away during a recent storm....
Man convicted of 2006 murder to return for possible resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, […]
Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss
– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
Taft Midway Driller
Woman sentenced to 6 years for standoff with police
A Taft woman involved in an armed standoff with police that turned into a high-speed chase into Santa Barbara County was sentenced to six years in state prison Friday. Edwina Fowler, 46, had accepted a plea deal to plead no contest to brandishing a deadly weapon to avoid arrest in connection with the Nov. 13 incident.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man in prison for 41 years, whose murder conviction was overturned, says he wasn't there during killing
After spending the majority of his life in prison, Cedric Struggs dreams of walking down Bakersfield’s grocery store aisles filled with every imaginable product wrapped in tempting packaging designed to grab customers’ attention. It’s no surprise the man previously convicted of murder mentioned grocery shopping in the same...
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
KTVU FOX 2
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Jan. 15-16
Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken. Occurred at Taft Church Of Christ on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate. 8:18 Assist other Departments. Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, Taft....
CHP no longer escorting traffic through Grapevine on I-5
UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): CHP in Bakersfield said officers are no longer escorting traffic through the Grapevine along Interstate 5. CHP reported moderate snowfall between Gorman and Lebec and started escorting traffic at around 7 a.m. Officers escorted traffic for about 90 minutes. CHP urges driver to slow down and stay alert on the roads. BAKERSFIELD, […]
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
