2023 Maverick County Junior Livestock Show Pageant Winners Announced, Janel Ramos Crowned Miss MCJLS Queen and Melannie Alexandra Martinez Crowned Miss Western Queen
A large enthusiastic crowd of adults and children estimated at 1,000 persons attended the highly anticipated 2023 Maverick County Junior Livestock Show (MCJLS) Pageant on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Zan Mathies Show Barn at the Maverick County Lake in Eagle Pass, Texas, kicking-off the 2023 Maverick County Junior Livestock Show and Sale during January 17-21.
