Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood shares full eulogy from Christine McVie’s memorial service

Mick Fleetwood has posted the full eulogy he read at Christine McVie's memorial service held earlier this week on January 9.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/singer-songwriter passed away on November 30, 2022. The news was confirmed on her official Facebook page via a statement which read: "On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The commemoration took place at Little Beach House in Malibu, California, with former and current Fleetwood Mac members in attendance, including Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and John McVie (also Christine's ex-husband).

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick has since uploaded his speech onto Instagram, alongside a touching image of him with late bandmate Christine on a jet.

It reads: “When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not love Chris. And now, since the loss of Christine, we are all still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away.”

He continues, "The other day when John [McVie] and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of Christine, I blundered into a powerful word. I said, ‘John, it’s the enormity of it all!’ The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.”

“I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world and in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine – she was a North country girl from beginning to end, never caring about the fluff.

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world. She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘ I want to be with you everywhere, ‘ and she is.

“It’s with a sense of gratitude and thanks to the Fleetwood Mac family that we are part of… and losing of such a magical component: has sparked a celebration of what Christine means to us. We all miss her as a family member, as a friend, an artist, a performer and God knows a writer of excellence. And those years sharing life together will always be remembered."

Read Mick Fleetwood's full eulogy below: