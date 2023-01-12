Read full article on original website
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a JoySteven DoyleDallas, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Dallas Introduces Cybersecurity App
Dallas residents can now download an app that can protect them from online threats. According to a press release, the City of Dallas partnered with the local mobile security company Zimperium to create a free app, Dallas Secure, that protects personal information stored on smartphones. When installed, the app notifies...
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
Local Academy Bridges Driving Gaps
A local driving school is planning on becoming a pipeline for helping to fill much-needed truck driving and other positions. The “South Dallas Driving Academy” aims to help those who cannot afford driving lessons because of limited income get their license and potentially get a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in the future. The initiative comes from local non-profit BridgeBuilders, which “restores relationships under the banner of Christ by engaging, equipping, and empowering individuals, families, and communities in South Dallas.”
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat
DALLAS (AP) — Police investigating after a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo say a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the fence of the small cat’s habitat, and a similar cut was found at a habitat for small monkeys. Dallas...
Child Bystander Fatally Shot as Teens Argue
An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot during an apparent altercation between two teenagers in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard near E. Overton Road. The young victim, identified by his...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters
Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW
The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Fuel City Opens New Location
Taco fans may be pleasantly surprised by the new location for a famous taqueria in a gas station, according to Dallas Culture Map. Fuel City opened in late December in Wylie at 1800 N. SH-78, bringing its tacos to a whole new location. But this location will differ significantly from...
First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas
Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
