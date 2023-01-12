ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

koxe.com

Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital

The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Introduces Cybersecurity App

Dallas residents can now download an app that can protect them from online threats. According to a press release, the City of Dallas partnered with the local mobile security company Zimperium to create a free app, Dallas Secure, that protects personal information stored on smartphones. When installed, the app notifies...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

December Crime Afflicts North Dallas

Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Academy Bridges Driving Gaps

A local driving school is planning on becoming a pipeline for helping to fill much-needed truck driving and other positions. The “South Dallas Driving Academy” aims to help those who cannot afford driving lessons because of limited income get their license and potentially get a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in the future. The initiative comes from local non-profit BridgeBuilders, which “restores relationships under the banner of Christ by engaging, equipping, and empowering individuals, families, and communities in South Dallas.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Child Bystander Fatally Shot as Teens Argue

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot during an apparent altercation between two teenagers in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard near E. Overton Road. The young victim, identified by his...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters

Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
FORT WORTH, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW

The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fuel City Opens New Location

Taco fans may be pleasantly surprised by the new location for a famous taqueria in a gas station, according to Dallas Culture Map. Fuel City opened in late December in Wylie at 1800 N. SH-78, bringing its tacos to a whole new location. But this location will differ significantly from...
WYLIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas

Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
DALLAS, TX

