$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Did a Dodge Challenger Attempt a 50-50 Rail Grind on I-30 in Arlington,TX?
We've all been driving on highways for a long time, and we've all seen some things out there that'll make you question the sanity of humanity. I mean, I've seen cars flipped over, upside down on the median. I've seen trucks jackknifed and blocking all lanes of traffic. I've even seen a car driving on the shoulder, with the driver sitting on the hood. Not sure how she was even doing that.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
dallasexpress.com
Child Bystander Fatally Shot as Teens Argue
An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot during an apparent altercation between two teenagers in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard near E. Overton Road. The young victim, identified by his...
dallasexpress.com
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
dallasexpress.com
Burglars Commit $2M Heist at Local Mall
Like something out of a movie, thieves got away with more than $2 million in jewelry after bursting through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall. Town East Mall is located in Mesquite off interstate 635 and Town East Boulevard. An employee discovered the theft after arriving at...
dallasexpress.com
Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW
The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
redriverradio.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect in Four Aggravated Robberies Arrested
Fort Worth police have arrested what a detective called “one of the most dangerous and violent” robbery suspects he has ever encountered. Donovin Copeland was taken into custody on Saturday after robbery detectives received information leading to his whereabouts, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.
WFAA
Trash not picked up? Dallas residents complain a new schedule has meant garbage piling up
DALLAS — For 18 years, Lee Ruiz had his trash picked up at his Oak Cliff home on schedule every time, but it’s now come just twice in the past month and a half. “It was perfect,” Ruiz said. “What we didn’t know is it was going to completely fall apart.”
dallasexpress.com
First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas
Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
fox4news.com
2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments
IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
