Dallas, TX

Did a Dodge Challenger Attempt a 50-50 Rail Grind on I-30 in Arlington,TX?

We've all been driving on highways for a long time, and we've all seen some things out there that'll make you question the sanity of humanity. I mean, I've seen cars flipped over, upside down on the median. I've seen trucks jackknifed and blocking all lanes of traffic. I've even seen a car driving on the shoulder, with the driver sitting on the hood. Not sure how she was even doing that.
ARLINGTON, TX
Silence DoGood

$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall Heist

An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from American Jewelers in the Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas. WFAA reports the thief or thieves broke into the mall through an abandoned Sears store, which shares a wall with the jewelry store. They then broke through a concrete wall to gain access to the jewelry store, where they took a large amount of jewelry. The mall is located off I-635 and Town East Boulevard. The store employee discovered the theft on Saturday morning, but it is unclear when the break-in occurred. Police are working with mall security to obtain surveillance footage and no suspects have been identified yet.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Child Bystander Fatally Shot as Teens Argue

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot during an apparent altercation between two teenagers in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard near E. Overton Road. The young victim, identified by his...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

December Crime Afflicts North Dallas

Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

dallasexpress.com

Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW

The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect in Four Aggravated Robberies Arrested

Fort Worth police have arrested what a detective called “one of the most dangerous and violent” robbery suspects he has ever encountered. Donovin Copeland was taken into custody on Saturday after robbery detectives received information leading to his whereabouts, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas

Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
DALLAS, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments

IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX

