coinjournal.net
7 Best PayPal Crypto Exchanges in 2023
Binance rolls out off-exchange settlement solution for institutions
Binance’s off-exchange settlement solution Binance Mirror to benefit institutional investors. The solution is offered via Binance Custody, a regulated institutional digital assets platform. Binance Mirror currently accounts for more than 60% of assets on Binance Custody. Binance is looking to grow confidence among institutional investors through a brand new...
The 6 highly adopted Fintech trends to follow in 2023
Cryptocurrency and cross-border payments will be a key trend in 2023 amid greater adoption across the digital assets industry. Embedded financial systems and innovating in the digital age are also set to be big trends. The coming year is undoubtedly going to provide a watershed moment for the broader fintech...
Solana continues comeback with 137% YTD price surge
Solana is currently changing hands at $23.26, about 137% up year-to-date. The coin’s price plummeted after FTX fell in November, ending the year below $10. SOL price has soared amid positive sentiment, broader market rally and meme coin-driven interest. Solana traded below $10.00 on the first day of 2023,...
Kevin O’Leary says another ‘meltdown to zero’ will 100% happen
Kevin O’Leary thinks the crypto market should be ready for another FTX-like collapse, noting this will 100% happen. According to the venture capitalist and “Shark Tank” star, crypto needs to move away from a “unregulated cowboy environment” that’s full of rogue players. The billionaire...
Bitcoin price: Analyst says BTC could hit $25K by March
Bitcoin price broke above $21,440 on major cryptocurrency exchanges for the first time since the FTX implosion. Much of the buying pressure was retail driven as crypto mirrored stock markets’ Friday surge. Veteran trader and markets analyst Peter Brandt has shared his prediction for Bitcoin price in 2023. Cryptocurrencies...
Frontier in-browser wallet supporting Aptos goes live
DeFi protocol Frontier Wallet brings in-browser wallet support for Sui, Aptos, and 33 other cryptocurrencies. Besides transactions, users will also be able to stake and transfer tokens between networks. The wallet basically offers a one-stop platform for users to interact with dApps. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Frontier has officially launched...
Take, for instance, Alchemy Pay (ACH). It was the leading cryptocurrency yesterday, as it gained about 50% against the US dollar.
Alchemy Pay is the pioneer of the world’s first payment gateway solution to connect fiat currencies and crypto economies. In short, it aims at building a bridge between crypto and fiat worlds. With a circulating supply of 4.9 billion, the cryptocurrency’s maximum supply will be 10 billion. At the...
Binance and Huobi recover 121 BTC from Harmony bridge hackers
The Harmony bridge hack took place in June last year and over $100 million was lost. 121 bitcoins have been recovered by Huobi and Binance security teams. The hackers were also moving ETH worth about $64 million over the weekend. Seven months after one of the largest cryptocurrency exploits of...
Floki partners with Binance Pay to boost Floki Shop adoption
Floki revealed the strategic partnership on Twitter and via a Medium post on Tuesday. Binance Pay becomes Floki’s main crypto payments provider and will aid in a campaign to boost adoption of the merchandise store Floki Shop. Customers can now buy items from the merch store using funds in...
Bithumb ordered to pay customers for service outage
Bithumb had a one and half hour outage that caused customers to lose funds. South Korean Supreme Court has ordered the exchange to pay the customers for the damages. Initially, a district court had ruled in favour of the exchange but the ruling was later overturned. The local courts in...
Metacade, XRP, and Tron Price Prediction for 2023, 2025 and Beyond
The crypto market moves in mysterious ways. Or not, if you look at the historical trends. Each bull market has been followed by a prolonged “crypto winter,” in which prices dip across the board. After this, the market typically recovers when the Bitcoin halving occurs, with the next one scheduled for early 2024.
GALA crypto price gains steam after new token burn news
GALA price has surged by over 250% from the lowest point in December. The developers are working on the Meow NFT Match. Gala crypto price has been in a strong bullish trend in 2023, making it one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the industry. The token surged to a high of $0.054, which was about 250% from its lowest point in December.
Upgrade to help boost Polygon performance
The proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade is a hard fork that the community approved in a recent vote, with the implementation aimed at reducing gas fees spikes on the Ethereum scaling solution. With the hard fork it means that although the network could still see spiking gas fees during peak demand sessions, this will now more likely mirror Ethereum’s current gas dynamics.
