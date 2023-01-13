Read full article on original website
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Suspect in Four Aggravated Robberies Arrested
Fort Worth police have arrested what a detective called “one of the most dangerous and violent” robbery suspects he has ever encountered. Donovin Copeland was taken into custody on Saturday after robbery detectives received information leading to his whereabouts, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.
One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police
A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
Fort Worth police credit the public with helping them ID, find serial armed robbery suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said several tips came in last week identifying the man suspected of several armed robberies, and even more came in revealing where he might be staying. On Saturday, SWAT units were called in and he was taken into custody, along with his older...
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder
DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Man killed in Duncanville shooting; police asking for more witnesses to come forward
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville have started investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. They're now looking for more witnesses to come forward. The department said in a news release that they got a call about the shooting at 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15....
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
Police need help finding missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for help in finding 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, a Collin County woman who has been missing since last Wednesday.Kelley was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11 after she hadn't been seen for several days.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office said they found her vehicle in a remote area of Frisco, but have yet to find her.On Saturday, police arrested a person-of-interest in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson. Ferguson, who also goes by the name Kevin Brown, is currently in the Collin County Detention Center where he faces several charges, including kidnapping.Authorities have not yet said what Ferguson's connection to Kelley might be, but are asking the public to contact them if they have had any recent sightings or dealings with him.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff's Department.
