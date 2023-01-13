ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Four Aggravated Robberies Arrested

Fort Worth police have arrested what a detective called “one of the most dangerous and violent” robbery suspects he has ever encountered. Donovin Copeland was taken into custody on Saturday after robbery detectives received information leading to his whereabouts, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

dallasexpress.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Burglars Commit $2M Heist at Local Mall

Like something out of a movie, thieves got away with more than $2 million in jewelry after bursting through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall. Town East Mall is located in Mesquite off interstate 635 and Town East Boulevard. An employee discovered the theft after arriving at...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
dpdbeat.com

fox4news.com

Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder

DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
DENTON, TX
Silence DoGood

Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community Tips

Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland and his older brother Billy, following several tips from the public. Fox 4 reports Donovin is suspected of being involved in at least four armed robberies dating back to December, in which someone was shot at or pistol-whipped each time, and all of the victims' cars were stolen and later recovered in separate locations in Fort Worth. The most recent robbery was at the Valero gas station off Longhorn Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police need help finding missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for help in finding 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, a Collin County woman who has been missing since last Wednesday.Kelley was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11 after she hadn't been seen for several days.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office said they found her vehicle in a remote area of Frisco, but have yet to find her.On Saturday, police arrested a person-of-interest in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson. Ferguson, who also goes by the name Kevin Brown, is currently in the Collin County Detention Center where he faces several charges, including kidnapping.Authorities have not yet said what Ferguson's connection to Kelley might be, but are asking the public to contact them if they have had any recent sightings or dealings with him.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff's Department.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

