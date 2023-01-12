Read full article on original website
Related
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Here Are All The Historical Michigan Markers You Can Visit Outside of The State
The State of Michigan has a very helpful and cool web tool that shows all of the Michigan Historical markers that you can find in our state. Michigan has more than 1,700 historical markers throughout the state, but it also has 7 historical markers found outside of the state. I didn't even know that was a thing until I was on vacation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018 and literally ran into one in the middle of a Civil War battlefield.
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
Konteka Black Bear Resort In Michigan’s U.P. Let’s You Watch Bears Feed
With my first true Upper Peninsula experience in the books in 2021 in Iron River, I realized just how much of this state there is still yet to discover. One place I've heard about is Konteka and I can't believe I missed this place seeing as it was so close to where I was staying. This place is a really cool stop just north of the Wisconsin / Michigan border that featured a really special attraction that you sure would be hard-pressed to find anywhere in the lower peninsula.
10 Unique Things This Michigan Man Has Found While Magnet Fishing
It's a trend that's growing in popularity. Or, at least it appears to be growing thanks to the number of videos I've seen pop up on both Instagram and TikTok. People attach strong magnets to the end of a rope and then cast it into a body of water to see what they can "catch".
Michigan State Troopers Are Seeking Local Acting Volunteers
If the desire to be an actor dwells within your soul, now is your chance to portray a thief, an unruly drunk during a traffic stop, or perhaps a suspect, or victim, involved in a violent domestic dispute. The Michigan State Police is seeking a diverse pool of actors, reflective...
The Most Beautiful Sight In Michigan You’ve Never Been To
There is so much of the state yet to explore that when you go up to the upper peninsula, you really realize just how much we are missing out on down in the lower peninsula. Without a doubt, the main attraction of the U.P. is all the waterfalls that you can see. Some of them you can just drive up to others. Others, you have to put in a little bit more work in order to get to them.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Beep Beep! Read This Before Flash Your High Beams At Another Vehicle in Michigan
Driving has always been something that either brings me a lot of joy or a lot of anger. It is mostly always anger if I am being honest with myself and you. Male auto instructor takes exam in young woman. Arguing with guy. Man show stop sign. He doesn't want to listen to model. Stress and distraction.
Meijer is Revamping Its mPerks Rewards Program – Here’s What You Need to Know
Meijer is revamping its popular mPerks program, offering more opportunities to earn points and doubling the time that's allotted to use them. Before we get into the details, let's talk about the picture above. Did you ever imagine a coupon for a free dozen eggs (with a $100 purchase) would be something of value?
All That Remains Sue Oli Herbert’s Widow Over Alleged Royalty Payment Holdup
All That Remains have filed suit against Elizabeth Herbert, widow of the late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, according to Blabbermouth, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit. All That Remains, the long-running Massachusetts-based metalcore band led by vocalist Phil Labonte, have said that Elizabeth blocked royalty payments to...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0