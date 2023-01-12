ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Here Are All The Historical Michigan Markers You Can Visit Outside of The State

The State of Michigan has a very helpful and cool web tool that shows all of the Michigan Historical markers that you can find in our state. Michigan has more than 1,700 historical markers throughout the state, but it also has 7 historical markers found outside of the state. I didn't even know that was a thing until I was on vacation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018 and literally ran into one in the middle of a Civil War battlefield.
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
Konteka Black Bear Resort In Michigan’s U.P. Let’s You Watch Bears Feed

With my first true Upper Peninsula experience in the books in 2021 in Iron River, I realized just how much of this state there is still yet to discover. One place I've heard about is Konteka and I can't believe I missed this place seeing as it was so close to where I was staying. This place is a really cool stop just north of the Wisconsin / Michigan border that featured a really special attraction that you sure would be hard-pressed to find anywhere in the lower peninsula.
The Most Beautiful Sight In Michigan You’ve Never Been To

There is so much of the state yet to explore that when you go up to the upper peninsula, you really realize just how much we are missing out on down in the lower peninsula. Without a doubt, the main attraction of the U.P. is all the waterfalls that you can see. Some of them you can just drive up to others. Others, you have to put in a little bit more work in order to get to them.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
