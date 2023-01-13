WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is appalled by Iran's execution of Alireza Akbari, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran's abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished. "We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we've been appalled by...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO