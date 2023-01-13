Read full article on original website
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report
Mexican Mayor Doubles Down on Accusation of Alleged Femicide Cover-Up
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.
US News and World Report
Vietnam President Quits as Communist Party Intensifies Graft Crackdown
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control, the government said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country's anti-graft campaign. Phuc, a former prime minister widely credited with accelerating pro-business...
US News and World Report
Colombia Police Seize Grenades, Dozens of Guns Belonging to Dissidents
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's national police said on Monday they confiscated an arsenal of weapons, including guns, grenades and a machine gun belonging to dissidents from the now-disbanded FARC rebel group. Though the Estado Mayor Central dissidents have rejected the 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC, they agreed to...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Motorist Shot Dead by Israeli Troops in Checkpoint Scuffle
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian motorist in the occupied West Bank on Sunday during what a witness said was a scuffle at a crowded checkpoint, with the Israeli army saying the man had tried to grab a soldier's gun. Palestinian medics summoned to the...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. 'Appalled' by Execution of British-Iranian National
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is appalled by Iran's execution of Alireza Akbari, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran's abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished. "We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we've been appalled by...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM Sharif Makes Conditional Talks Offer to Arch-Rival India
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart to open talks on all outstanding issues between them, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra...
US News and World Report
Pakistan's Largest Province to Hold Snap Polls in Win for Former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) - A snap local election will be held in Pakistan's most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province with 110...
US News and World Report
Belarus Brings New Charges Against Opposition Leader's Jailed Husband
(Reuters) - Belarus brought new criminal charges against the jailed husband of the exiled opposition leader on Monday, accusing him of violating prison rules while serving an 18-year sentence, investigators said. Syarhei Tsikhanouski, a 44-year-old video blogger who was arrested during an attempt to run for president against veteran leader...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Qatar Says Engagement With Taliban Needed Despite 'Disappointing' Actions
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent measures taken by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration were "very disappointing" but that Doha would continue engaging as the only way forward to achieve change on the ground. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Doha was also consulting with other...
US News and World Report
At Least 68 Killed in Nepal's Worst Air Crash in 30 Years
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said, in the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti...
US News and World Report
Factbox-India Set to Overtake China as World's Most Populous Nation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year even though its population growth has been slowing down, United Nations says. Following are some key points about India's demography, according to government data:. - India estimates its population at 1.38 billion,...
US News and World Report
Bahamas Interception of Sea-Borne Cuban Migrants Jumps in 2022
(Reuters) - The Bahamas detained an increasing number of sea-borne Cuban migrants in 2022 compared with 2021, according to figures released to Reuters, as an economic crisis triggered an exodus from the Communist-run island. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) apprehended 623 Cuban migrants in 2022 compared with 17 the...
