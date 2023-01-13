Debra Denise Jones Reifsnider, 68, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023, in her residence. Debra was born March 14, 1954, in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, but her true passions were always for God and her family. She was “the orchestrater” of all the family gatherings. She loved cooking and was truly the rock of the family. She was everyone’s “helping hand” and will be missed dearly.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO