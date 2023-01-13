Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
In MLK Classic finale, Franklin beats LC College Prep
Franklin dominated the first quarter of the final game of the MLK Classic and cruised to a 64-49 win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Hornets (10-3) opened the game with a 15-5 run and led the rest of the way. Prep (16-4) twice got within four points in the first half, but Franklin regained control by scoring the final four points of the first half and first four of the second half.
Bruins use new defense to stop Warriors
Bell City broke out a new defense Monday morning to beat Oakdale 44-34 at the MLK Classic. Head coach Tracy Fontenot decided to switch the Bruins to a 1-3-1 zone the day before the game. The Bruins kept a double-digit lead most of the second half and held the Warriors to 20.7 percent shooting over the final 16 minutes.
Joyce Cormier Bourque
Joyce Cormier Bourque, born in Pine Island on Aug. 5, 1939, daughter of the late Verly and Belzire (Weber) Cormier, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the age of 83. Joyce was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City, where she sang in the choir. She also participated in the Bell City/Hayes Rosary Group.
Debra Jones Reifsnider
Debra Denise Jones Reifsnider, 68, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023, in her residence. Debra was born March 14, 1954, in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, but her true passions were always for God and her family. She was “the orchestrater” of all the family gatherings. She loved cooking and was truly the rock of the family. She was everyone’s “helping hand” and will be missed dearly.
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory, age 59, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by those she loved most. Khristine, as we called her, was born on Nov. 5, 1963, to Billy and Beverly Kibodeaux in Lake Charles. Before graduating from LaGrange High School, she was an avid barrel racer—a fact not many knew about her.
Nungesser: Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles
The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight the region’s great chefs and restaurants.
Heavy rain, severe storms possible Wednesday
Heavy rain and severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms moves across the region ahead of an expected cold front. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with these storms, but a brief tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out.
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
BRODEO a rodeo for children with special needs
Local children with special needs will have the opportunity to participate in a bonafide rodeo at the inaugural “BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo with a Special Touch.”. JoAnn and Jimmy Meaux conceptualized this all-day event in honor of their late son, Brody Meaux, who passed away in 2019 at 20 years old due to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. MECP2 causes “every aspect of the human body to be affected from progressive deterioration of the functions of the body leading to total care as the child ages,” said JoAnn.
1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
UPDATE: Downtown power outage leaves residences, businesses in the dark for hours
A power outage in downtown Lake Charles Monday night left hundreds of residences and businesses in the dark for hours and Entergy crews scrambling through the night to restore utilities. The outage started just after 6 p.m. Monday and left about 750 people in the downtown area of Ryan and...
Calcasieu’s abundance of storm-distressed housing may look like a gold mine to some, but house flippers need to know what they’re getting into
Investing in storm-distressed housing has proven lucrative. One Acadiana Parish media source reported a three-fold return on investment in Calcasieu Parish for flipped properties, using the real estate market data source ATTOM. But let the would-be house flipper and buyer be aware. Rebuilding a house is probably not as glamorous...
