brytfmonline.com
Scientists warn that processed meat reduces the risk of cancer | Science and health
The study published in the journal nature, done on rats: the group fed processed meat containing the chemicals developed 75% more cancerous tumors than the group fed pork without the nitrites. What’s more, the mice that ate the nitrite-treated pork also developed 82 percent more tumors in their intestines than the other group.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
NBC San Diego
A Cardiologist Shares the 4 Worst Foods for High Cholesterol—and What She Eats to Keep Her ‘Heart Healthy'
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
5 breakfast staples linked to longer life, eaten by the healthiest people in the world
Nutritionist Stacy Simon said that black beans like those eaten in Costa Rica are rich in fiber and protein, and won't spike your blood sugar.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
EatingWell
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
This Is the Absolute Worst Food for Gut Health, According To Registered Dietitians
If you're trying to improve your gut health, the first step is to take inventory of your diet. What you eat can affect the amount of good and bad bacteria in the gut microbiome—and when there’s an imbalance, it can lead to a wide range of health issues.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
