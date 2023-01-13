ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

brytfmonline.com

Scientists warn that processed meat reduces the risk of cancer | Science and health

The study published in the journal nature, done on rats: the group fed processed meat containing the chemicals developed 75% more cancerous tumors than the group fed pork without the nitrites. What’s more, the mice that ate the nitrite-treated pork also developed 82 percent more tumors in their intestines than the other group.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
The Independent

A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
EatingWell

6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating

Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality

A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
PITTSBURGH, PA

