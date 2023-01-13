Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub
Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show: 5 Hot Things To Watch
This year’s Retail Big Show by the National Retail Federation (NRF) has a lot of big names presenting innovation and solutions. The two-day event is witnessing some exciting announcements for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry. Martechvibe presents five hot things to watch at NRF 2023. Google Cloud...
Sitecore Partners With Vercel
Vercel, the cloud platform for front-end developers, and Sitecore, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience, announce their strategic partnership in response to the growing needs of brands for a more composable architecture. Digital consumers want more from their online experience. The past three years have reinforced just how critical...
HeadBox Announces Access For Function Venues Melbourne-Wide
Venues in Melbourne will now have the opportunity to go after larger events and gain more exposure across HeadBox’s website and social media platforms. Event tech platform HeadBox is introducing two new subscriptions for function venues Melbourne-wide. The platform’s innovative lead retrieval software, Lead Feed, is already trusted by hundreds of venues across the country, enabling them to proactively source new leads and confirm bookings commission free.
Influencer Market To Grow To $17.4 Billion In 2023: Report
The average initial spend on an influencer is $257, with 46% of paid influencer collaborations in 2022 taking place on TikTok. Collabstr, a leading influencer marketplace, has released its 2023 Influencer Marketing Report: Influencer Marketing Statistics, Trends, and Predictions with the purpose of sharing the most notable trends and statistics in the creator economy heading into 2023.
Mandarin Oriental Launches New Digital Experience With Valtech
The hotel group, which owns and operates some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences, including two iconic properties in the UAE, has unveiled an online presence to match the luxury experience of its hotels. Valtech has partnered with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to launch a...
Niche Finder Launches Platform For Competitive Website Analysis
NicheFinder announced the launch of its innovative platform that allows users to quickly and easily analyse competitive websites in any niche. With this software, users can search for any niche and see all the key competitors in the space, filter on search traffic, Domain Authority, and ad networks. “I know...
McDonald’s USA Collaborates With Karen X Cheng For Lunar New Year
The collaboration includes creative designs by Cheng, an experiential AR filter, an immersive metaverse experience, and a commercial of the future using AI technology. The Golden Arches is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit by partnering with award-winning, viral digital content creator Karen X Cheng to launch an interactive Lunar New Year campaign, meeting brand fans where they are – in culture, technology and even the metaverse.
