B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]

We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa

From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm

Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray runs her small business, Out of the Blue Cheesecake Company, out of her home and in the process, she goes through a lot of eggs. “I mean, depending on the week, it would be, I mean, definitely two to three dozen in a day,” Murray said.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Next system brings winter back to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to be abnormally warm out there today for the middle of January. We will be a few degrees off of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1990. High temperatures will climb in to the middle 50s. WATCH: The impact of recent...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Fast Food Chain Change Has Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurant has become a well-known regional fast food burger joint. With 913 locations all across the country, there are even more Culver's that will be opening for business this year. They are predominantly open in...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
MUSCATINE, IA
Q98.5

Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers

A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Q98.5

ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/

