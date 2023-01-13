NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

