LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County's Roadside Vegetation Manager
League Lecture continues with 'Transparency Matters' on Jan. 25
Related
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
The One Thing That Shocks People When They Move To Iowa
It can be a bit of a culture shock. I've lived in Iowa for two years now, and I've loved almost every second of it. The winters are bitter and the gas station pizza can only keep you warm at night for so long. Okay? Be better, Iowa!. There were...
Iowa is the Best State if You Want to Live ‘Off the Grid’
According to a new study, Iowa is the state to be if you want to live "off the grid!" Before we dive in, we should probably know what exactly does it means to live off the grid. 24/7 Wall Street writes:. "According to the Cambridge Dictionary, those who live off...
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]
We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa
From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm
Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
KCRG.com
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray runs her small business, Out of the Blue Cheesecake Company, out of her home and in the process, she goes through a lot of eggs. “I mean, depending on the week, it would be, I mean, definitely two to three dozen in a day,” Murray said.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
KCCI.com
Next system brings winter back to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to be abnormally warm out there today for the middle of January. We will be a few degrees off of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1990. High temperatures will climb in to the middle 50s. WATCH: The impact of recent...
Midwest Fast Food Chain Change Has Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurant has become a well-known regional fast food burger joint. With 913 locations all across the country, there are even more Culver's that will be opening for business this year. They are predominantly open in...
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers
A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
How much snow will Iowa get? Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday
A Winter Storm Watch is now issued for Wednesday at Noon through Thursday at 9 AM. A heavy band of snow will set up across Iowa during that time frame impacting travel. Low pressure developing out of the Four Corners will be lifting up across Kansas and Nebraska. A band of snow will develop on […]
Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.
