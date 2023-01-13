Read full article on original website
Related
brewcrewball.com
Silly Assumptions Being Made
There is a lot to be determined in Spring Training this year. It may be a good idea for folks to ease back and not make assumptions prior to April. In reading comments on pretty much any article there are folks acting as if they know some things that I don't believe have been determined yet. Here are a few:
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson returning in 2023 after drawing head coaching interest
For Ben Johnson, being a head coach can wait. He has unfinished business in Detroit. Johnson, the Detroit Lions' first-year offensive coordinator, informed the team today he plans to return for the 2023 season, a person familiar with his decision told the Free Press. ...
Comments / 0