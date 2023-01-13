ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cycling through Placer County

The Lincoln Highway (Highway 40) was completed in 1913, if you consider “graded” completed. Most of it was not paved and it was an arduous trip well into the 1930s. It runs from New York to San Francisco, traversing 3, 389 miles. Rippey Road is 2.4 miles of the route.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man

Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans: Part of Highway 49 closed due to mudslides

AUBURN — Part of Highway 49 is closed due to early morning mudslides.The California Highway Patrol says the highway was closed at around 5 a.m. from Boreland Avenue in Auburn to Highway 193 Junction at North Fork American River Bridge for unstable rocks at the top of a slide.Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternative routes.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence

Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
AUBURN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel

Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy