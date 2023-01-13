Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99
A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
The Lincoln Highway (Highway 40) was completed in 1913, if you consider “graded” completed. Most of it was not paved and it was an arduous trip well into the 1930s. It runs from New York to San Francisco, traversing 3, 389 miles. Rippey Road is 2.4 miles of the route.
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
foxla.com
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
FOX Reno
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues
PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
KTVU FOX 2
Floodwaters submerge Sacramento intersection
Video posted by Gerald Contreras shows flowing floodwaters submerging Saturday an intersection in Sacramento. Via Storyful.
Caltrans: Part of Highway 49 closed due to mudslides
AUBURN — Part of Highway 49 is closed due to early morning mudslides.The California Highway Patrol says the highway was closed at around 5 a.m. from Boreland Avenue in Auburn to Highway 193 Junction at North Fork American River Bridge for unstable rocks at the top of a slide.Caltrans is advising motorists to use alternative routes.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
Breathtaking drone video shows snow-covered Truckee after series of storms hit region
It almost looks like a scene from a movie. The roads, rooftops, trees and hillsides in Truckee are all covered in snow this holiday weekend.
abc10.com
2 Lodi Unified schools closed due to flooding around sites
Officials said Joe Serna Jr. Charter School and Houston Elementary School are closed on Tuesday due to flooding around the schools.
mymotherlode.com
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen restaurant; 1 person taken to hospital
CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Dairy Queen restaurant in Citrus Heights Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the restaurant along Greenback Lane a little after 2 p.m.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle did end up embedded in the building.Metro Fire crews say they evaluated three people for minor injuries and eventually transported one person. The damage to the building is now in the process of being boarded up.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel
Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
Rain and snow totals for the last three days in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Storm relief is finally on the way to soggy Northern California. The last of the weekend storm is continuing to produce heavy snow over the Sierra, but the rain is done in the valley until Wednesday. The Wednesday storm will be the 9th in the past...
