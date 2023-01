PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BNY Mellon is planning to lay off about 3% of its workforce. BNY Mellon's website said the Pittsburgh Wealth Management office has the greatest number of employees in any single location worldwide, but the Trib reports the New York-based company didn't specify where the 1,500 employees who are losing jobs would be located.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO