Janel Rodriguez, whose son Noah, a 15 year-old student at Johnson High School in Buda, died last year from a fentanyl overdose, tells Axios. Mounting Central Texas fentanyl overdose deaths have left parents, school administrators and public officials desperate to raise alarms.Driving the news: At least four Hays CISD students have died from fentanyl poisoning since last summer — and there was a suspected fifth student overdose this month.Travis County saw 118 fentanyl deaths in the first six months of 2022 — the same number as all of 2021.Data has not yet been released for the second half of 2022.Details:...

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO