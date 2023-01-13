Read full article on original website
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
Man to serve 7 years for 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Buda
Police arrested Conzemius in October 2020 for the fatal crash that killed 67-year-old Viola Garcez in the 15300 block of I-35 in Buda.
Video shows gunfire during street takeover on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A part of Interstate-10 was taken over Sunday night by a group of drivers doing donuts, and firing gunshots. The gunfire was caught on video from a driver stuck in the mayhem near I-10 and Callaghan. As of Monday night, the video posted on TikTok has more than 4 million views.
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
Valley man who was dragged 500 feet by truck needs help, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
Austin-area parents look to warn parents about fentanyl
Janel Rodriguez, whose son Noah, a 15 year-old student at Johnson High School in Buda, died last year from a fentanyl overdose, tells Axios. Mounting Central Texas fentanyl overdose deaths have left parents, school administrators and public officials desperate to raise alarms.Driving the news: At least four Hays CISD students have died from fentanyl poisoning since last summer — and there was a suspected fifth student overdose this month.Travis County saw 118 fentanyl deaths in the first six months of 2022 — the same number as all of 2021.Data has not yet been released for the second half of 2022.Details:...
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
CBS Austin
Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos
All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
CBS Austin
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
CBS Austin
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
