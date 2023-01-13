ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
KTSA

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
Axios Charlotte

Austin-area parents look to warn parents about fentanyl

Janel Rodriguez, whose son Noah, a 15 year-old student at Johnson High School in Buda, died last year from a fentanyl overdose, tells Axios. Mounting Central Texas fentanyl overdose deaths have left parents, school administrators and public officials desperate to raise alarms.Driving the news: At least four Hays CISD students have died from fentanyl poisoning since last summer — and there was a suspected fifth student overdose this month.Travis County saw 118 fentanyl deaths in the first six months of 2022 — the same number as all of 2021.Data has not yet been released for the second half of 2022.Details:...
CBS Austin

Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos

All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
CBS Austin

84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
CBS Austin

UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
