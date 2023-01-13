After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe

Across Austin today there were marches, festivals, and volunteer opportunities to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night fireworks will also be set off over the State Capitol in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The fireworks show will take place at 8:30 p.m. The 20-minute show is hosted by the Texas Inaugural Committee and will light up the night sky on the eve of Tuesday's inauguration ceremonies. It will wrap up a day filled with events honoring Dr. King across the Austin area.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO