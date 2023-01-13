After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
CBS Austin
Shooting in entertainment district worries residents
AUSTIN, Texas — Late Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the popular West Sixth area. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A call was made a couple of minutes later saying shots had been fired around W. 6th street.
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department completes prescribed burn in Commons Ford Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department scheduled a prescribed burn at the Commons Ford Park. Their intent was to remove 35 acres, to assure more flowers and greener grass would grow after the next rainfall. Many departments besides the Austin Fire Department helped out. For example, Austin Energy,...
CBS Austin
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
CBS Austin
Lake Travis Fire Rescue provides fire place tips for safety during cold weather
Cold temperatures are expected to keep hitting Austin, Texas this winter. Lake Travis Fire Rescue is advising Texans to remain on alert with ways to stay warm and guarantee electricity use. In a post, Lake Travis Fire Rescue recommended that people who are lighting up the fireplace should get their...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man arrested after telling rideshare driver he killed someone
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Friday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he told a rideshare driver that he killed someone and needed to leave the scene. Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane in Pflugerville around 7:37 p.m. The rideshare driver called 911 and said a man approached her vehicle and told her about the crime.
CBS Austin
Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos
All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
CBS Austin
APD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown, suspect killed by police
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin late Sunday night. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. Sunday to a call of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A second...
CBS Austin
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 80-year-old man from Austin
A Silver Alert issued for an elderly man who was last seen in south Austin has been discontinued Monday morning. The Austin Police Department was looking for 80-year-old John Bunton who was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday near E Live Oak Street and S Congress Ave. Police say he...
CBS Austin
Cedar Park PD responds to multi-vehicle collision
The Cedar Park Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of Colonial Parkway and West Parmer Lane Saturday morning. Initially, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Parmer Lane were shut down. A couple of hours later, police said the roadway was open but one lane was still blocked.
CBS Austin
Smithville man arrested in connection to Bastrop shooting
On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man who allegedly shot a woman twice in Bastrop last year. The incident happened on June 7, 2022, in the 500 block of State Highway 71. A witness called 911 and said a man in a vehicle fired four to six gun shot rounds into another vehicle. A woman was hit by at least two rounds and was treated at a local hospital.
CBS Austin
Fireworks show at State Capitol will wrap up a day of MLK events
Across Austin today there were marches, festivals, and volunteer opportunities to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night fireworks will also be set off over the State Capitol in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The fireworks show will take place at 8:30 p.m. The 20-minute show is hosted by the Texas Inaugural Committee and will light up the night sky on the eve of Tuesday's inauguration ceremonies. It will wrap up a day filled with events honoring Dr. King across the Austin area.
CBS Austin
Two injured in crash on IH-35 frontage road in Round Rock
Round Rock Police confirmed two people were injured and transported to the hospital Sunday night due to a crash on the I-35 frontage road. Officials confirmed the call was received at 7:55 p.m. and there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Resulting with two people getting injured, both have been transported to the hospital and one has life-threatening injuries. One vehicle from the crash is getting towed.
CBS Austin
AISD registration delayed due to technical issues
Austin ISD announced that the student registration period for the 2023-24 school year will be postponed by one week due to technical issues. ALSO | Experts warn public of rat infestations as colder weather creeps in. The district said the technical issues directly affect the online registration and transfer systems.
CBS Austin
Round Rock celebrates MLK Day with annual walk and march
ROUND ROCK, Texas — ROUND ROCK, Texas (KEYE) -- Celebrations honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy went on across the nation. The MLK Jr. 36th Annual Commemorative Walk and Celebration was held Saturday in Round Rock. The public was invited to join in on the Walk, commemorating the...
CBS Austin
2023 inaugural firework celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Several events are lined up at the Texas Capitol for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremonies. The day was not only about preparing for Abbott’s re-election festivities, but it was also a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fireworks erupted into...
CBS Austin
MLK Jr. bobblehead released featuring iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a special edition bobblehead in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The officially licensed bobblehead features the civil rights leader standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous speech.
Comments / 0