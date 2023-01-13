ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

abc7amarillo.com

Court docs: Athena Brownfield killed by caretaker Ivon Adams on Christmas Day

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A missing 4-year-old Cyril girl was beaten and killed on Christmas Day by one of her caretakers, court documents show. According to court documents, Ivon Adams' wife Alysia confessed that he beat Athena Brownfield on Christmas Day and held her up by her arms. She was not moving and her eyes were barely open. Adams then allegedly laid Brownfield on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest.
CYRIL, OK
OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
CYRIL, OK

