CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A missing 4-year-old Cyril girl was beaten and killed on Christmas Day by one of her caretakers, court documents show. According to court documents, Ivon Adams' wife Alysia confessed that he beat Athena Brownfield on Christmas Day and held her up by her arms. She was not moving and her eyes were barely open. Adams then allegedly laid Brownfield on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest.

CYRIL, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO