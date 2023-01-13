Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Court docs: Athena Brownfield killed by caretaker Ivon Adams on Christmas Day
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — A missing 4-year-old Cyril girl was beaten and killed on Christmas Day by one of her caretakers, court documents show. According to court documents, Ivon Adams' wife Alysia confessed that he beat Athena Brownfield on Christmas Day and held her up by her arms. She was not moving and her eyes were barely open. Adams then allegedly laid Brownfield on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest.
OSBI: Search for Athena Brownfield is now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The search for a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl is now considered a "recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday. It was discovered that Athena Brownfield was missing when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside the home of Alysia and...
Police on pursuit deadly ending: 'Too great of a risk of loss of life' near MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The driver of a small truck reported stolen was found dead after a rollover crash that was caused by a police tactical unit, but police insist the situation could've been a lot worse. Oklahoma City police say they stopped the pursuit because it looked like...
'I want OU to take more accountability': Former student talks facing racism on campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former OU student wants to hold the University of Oklahoma accountable after she says she faced racism several times on campus. Kiley Ellis tells Fox 25 she had lots of conversations with school leaders about these incidents. But, she claims OU didn't do anything about it.
