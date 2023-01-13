ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
city-sentinel.com

Cowboy lawyer and social justice leader, Rex Friend remembered

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney Rex Duane Friend (October 13, 1954 - January 7, 2023) recently died peacefully in Edmond, at age 68. A community leader, Rex was born in Coldwater, Kansas to Chester and Dorothy Friend. Laura Adams posted on a Facebook group page, which she created for her...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Rose State College recognized nationally for 'most flexible coursework' ranking

Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Intelligent.com, described in a press release as “a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning,” included Rose State College in its recent listing of the Best Community Colleges in Oklahoma. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate and the online coursework delivery format.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

