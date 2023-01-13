ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IL

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
The 10 Commandments Of Ice Fishing In Minnesota + Wisconsin

Winters in the Upper Midwest are long, cold, and make it far too easy for some people to sequester in their homes for a large part of the year. While southerners might give folks "up north" the side-eye over willingly spending time on a frozen body of water, it's a fun way to pass the winter months. Plus, what is better than a fresh-caught fish dinner?
MINNESOTA STATE
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa

I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions

Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
MINNESOTA STATE
