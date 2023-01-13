Read full article on original website
Related
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
The 10 Commandments Of Ice Fishing In Minnesota + Wisconsin
Winters in the Upper Midwest are long, cold, and make it far too easy for some people to sequester in their homes for a large part of the year. While southerners might give folks "up north" the side-eye over willingly spending time on a frozen body of water, it's a fun way to pass the winter months. Plus, what is better than a fresh-caught fish dinner?
Our Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa
I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
Really Illinois? You Picked That As Your Favorite Kind of Bread
The most important part of any sandwich as far as I'm concerned is the bread. And if you're trying to convince me that the gluten-free options are just as good, it won't happen. If you can't make a great peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on it, then it's not...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions
Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0