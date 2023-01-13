KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) has been selected for the 2023 NRF Expo Tours In-Store Engagement Track and will proudly feature a package-free and label-free self-service returns kiosk (Booth 5502). Together with software and logistics partner, Inmar Post Purchase Solutions, KIOSK will be demonstrating the in-store, self-service Automated Returns Kiosk (ARK) that facilitates returns transactions in under two minutes. Widely proven and deployed nationally, the ARK continues to be a game changer for Retailers facing mounting challenges with the cost and logistics around handling e-commerce returns. Retailers who provide self-service returns options in their stores can expect a significant increase in customer visits, while reducing labor expenses tied to manually processing returns. KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney comments, “The automated returns solution is mutually beneficial to both retailers and consumers and is disruptive in its simplicity. It has the full attention of major retailers in the US and Europe, and we anticipate this unique self-service category will quickly become a mainstream offering.”

1 DAY AGO