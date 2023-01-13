Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
End-to-End AI Accelerator Platform Unlocks Power of Customer Data
Tredence launched ATOM.AI, a platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate data and analytics modernization. "Retailers are sitting on mountains of data, but most are struggling with data stuck in legacy siloes and insights that can't keep up with double-digit inflation. Tredence drives data strategies and AI-based decisions for six of the Top 10 world’s largest retailers, powering $1 trillion in revenue," says Morgan Seybert, chief business officer of retail, Tredence. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of ATOM.AI, an end-to-end ecosystem of AI accelerators designed to solve the hairiest data engineering and data science challenges for retailers and help them unlock the power of their data."
cxmtoday.com
Bloomreach Launches New Catalogue Management Feature
With this new feature, business users can view, debug, and test new API call types against all their product catalogues in one place. Bloomreach, a developer of cloud-based software, announced a new feature from Bloomreach Discovery that gives merchandisers greater control over their product catalogues. With Catalogue Management, merchandising teams can use user-friendly business tools to easily configure and manage all product catalogues within their account. This leads to even faster time to value for new Bloomreach Discovery customers and equips all users with the power to see data import activity and make configuration changes in real-time.
roofingmagazine.com
The RIDGEPRO Launches New Website With Enhanced Functionality
Strawder Family Innovations, LLC announced the launch of a new website for its flagship product, The RIDGEPRO, the premium device in steep-slope roofing safety. As the brand has grown, new alliances with affiliates and distributors necessitated additional product information and purchasing features. The enhanced website can be found at www.TheRIDGEPRO.com. The launch will be accompanied by an information campaign in social and traditional media.
salestechstar.com
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
cxmtoday.com
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub
Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
salestechstar.com
Deliverect Announces Integration With the Toast Platform to Help Restaurants Drive More Revenue Through Their Delivery Channels
Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for restaurants, announced that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem so restaurants can manage online orders from their Toast point of sale (POS) with ease. Deliverect allows a restaurant to integrate all online orders (i.e., delivery, pickup, and tableside ordering apps)...
cxmtoday.com
Sitecore Partners With Vercel
Vercel, the cloud platform for front-end developers, and Sitecore, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience, announce their strategic partnership in response to the growing needs of brands for a more composable architecture. Digital consumers want more from their online experience. The past three years have reinforced just how critical...
Control Engineering
How next-generation automation will help in 2023
Jan. 18 Control Engineering webcast, archived for a year, identifies leading technologies important for automation, controls and instrumentation implementations in 2023. Webcast, called “Automation Series: How next-generation automation will help in 2023,” will be archived for a year. Those listening live will have opportunity to ask representatives from...
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
cxmtoday.com
Estée Lauder Launches AI App For Visually-impaired Users
Using AI and machine learning, the app identifies the makeup on the user’s face and assesses its uniformity and boundaries. The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has launched a new AI-powered app to help visually impaired make-up users. The Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) is a “first-of-its-kind” creation driven by...
cxmtoday.com
Billennium Integrates IDnow Solution In Inperly App
With this integration, companies and institutions can conveniently, quickly, and securely verify a user’s identity and sign documents with qualified signatures within Microsoft Teams. Billennium, a global IT solutions provider for businesses, has announced that it is partnering with IDnow, a leading identity-proofing platform provider in Europe. Billennium’s Inperly...
salestechstar.com
Partner Tech to Showcase Retail Industry’s First Self-Checkout Kiosk with Holographic Touch at NRF 2023
Partner Tech to showcase the industry’s first self-checkout kiosk and payment system with a 100 percent touch-free holographic display along with a broad selection of touch screen POS and self-service solutions at NRF 2023. At NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York, January 15-17, Partner Tech USA Inc...
salestechstar.com
SAS Helps Companies Find Balance in a World of Ever-Shifting Supply Chains
SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud deploys quickly, creates rapid results for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers. NRF 112th Annual Convention and EXPO — Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers need precise demand planning now more than ever. With help from the game-changing, AI-powered SAS® Intelligent Planning Cloud, companies can anticipate and address shopper needs and shipping disruptions more effectively. The software-as-a-service solution is available now on SAS Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure.
salestechstar.com
KIOSK Information Systems is Featuring Transformative Automated Self-Service Solutions To Drive In-Store Engagement and Enhance the Customer Experience at 2023 NRF Big Show
KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) has been selected for the 2023 NRF Expo Tours In-Store Engagement Track and will proudly feature a package-free and label-free self-service returns kiosk (Booth 5502). Together with software and logistics partner, Inmar Post Purchase Solutions, KIOSK will be demonstrating the in-store, self-service Automated Returns Kiosk (ARK) that facilitates returns transactions in under two minutes. Widely proven and deployed nationally, the ARK continues to be a game changer for Retailers facing mounting challenges with the cost and logistics around handling e-commerce returns. Retailers who provide self-service returns options in their stores can expect a significant increase in customer visits, while reducing labor expenses tied to manually processing returns. KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney comments, “The automated returns solution is mutually beneficial to both retailers and consumers and is disruptive in its simplicity. It has the full attention of major retailers in the US and Europe, and we anticipate this unique self-service category will quickly become a mainstream offering.”
futurumresearch.com
Mavenir and Open RAN Prospects Gain Sustainability Boost for 2023
Analyst Take: Mavenir is steadfast in its strategic commitment to the Open RAN cause, and with good reason. The persistence can pay more tangible benefits in 2023 as sustainability considerations, such as meeting net zero emission targets, increasingly factor into communications service provider (CSP) decision making in the buildout of their 5G networks, especially 5G standalone (SA) capabilities.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Uber and Visa are helping businesses transition to sustainable packaging
Uber and Visa are teaming up on a program aimed at supporting small- and medium-sized businesses in their transition to sustainable packaging. The program will provide $1 million for sustainable packaging solutions. The money will go to qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Madrid, according to a press release. Details of the partnership, including information on how to qualify and apply, will be provided within the coming months, Uber said.
cxmtoday.com
CleverTap Integrates With Storyly
The real-time data from Storyly will protect users from repetitive or irrelevant messaging. CleverTap has integrated its customer engagement and retention platform with Storyly, the user engagement platform that embeds full-screen, interactive, and immersive Stories in mobile apps and websites. This integration will enable marketers to deliver data-driven, real-time personalised...
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
