Google Cloud Launches New AI Solutions To Modernise Online Shopping
Google Cloud has launched four new and updated AI solutions for ecommerce designed to “modernise the online shopping experience”. The machine learning technologies have been designed to help retailers boost consumer browsing capabilities, transform in-store shelf-checking processes, provide better product recommendations and offer a more natural and personalised online shopping experience.
Bloomreach Launches New Catalogue Management Feature
With this new feature, business users can view, debug, and test new API call types against all their product catalogues in one place. Bloomreach, a developer of cloud-based software, announced a new feature from Bloomreach Discovery that gives merchandisers greater control over their product catalogues. With Catalogue Management, merchandising teams can use user-friendly business tools to easily configure and manage all product catalogues within their account. This leads to even faster time to value for new Bloomreach Discovery customers and equips all users with the power to see data import activity and make configuration changes in real-time.
CleverTap Integrates With Storyly
The real-time data from Storyly will protect users from repetitive or irrelevant messaging. CleverTap has integrated its customer engagement and retention platform with Storyly, the user engagement platform that embeds full-screen, interactive, and immersive Stories in mobile apps and websites. This integration will enable marketers to deliver data-driven, real-time personalised...
SymphonyAI Collaborates With Oracle
AI-enabled merchandising and supply chain solutions improve cost savings and time-to-market for retail and CPG customers. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced a collaboration with Oracle to offer SymphonyAI solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using key services, including Oracle Exadata Database Service, GPU-accelerated compute, and performance monitoring. Starting with SymphonyAI’s retail and CPG vertical solutions, customers can now transition to the cloud to shorten technology deployment time and help ensure better real-time services with robust scalability and reduced costs.
Billennium Integrates IDnow Solution In Inperly App
With this integration, companies and institutions can conveniently, quickly, and securely verify a user’s identity and sign documents with qualified signatures within Microsoft Teams. Billennium, a global IT solutions provider for businesses, has announced that it is partnering with IDnow, a leading identity-proofing platform provider in Europe. Billennium’s Inperly...
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub
Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
Sitecore Partners With Vercel
Vercel, the cloud platform for front-end developers, and Sitecore, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience, announce their strategic partnership in response to the growing needs of brands for a more composable architecture. Digital consumers want more from their online experience. The past three years have reinforced just how critical...
Niche Finder Launches Platform For Competitive Website Analysis
NicheFinder announced the launch of its innovative platform that allows users to quickly and easily analyse competitive websites in any niche. With this software, users can search for any niche and see all the key competitors in the space, filter on search traffic, Domain Authority, and ad networks. “I know...
NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show: 5 Hot Things To Watch
This year’s Retail Big Show by the National Retail Federation (NRF) has a lot of big names presenting innovation and solutions. The two-day event is witnessing some exciting announcements for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry. Martechvibe presents five hot things to watch at NRF 2023. Google Cloud...
Jazeera Airways Partners With MoEngage
Jazeera Airlines will use MoEngage’s customer 360-degree view to identify customers’ right interest areas and affinities. Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, has partnered with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, to segment customers and engage them through the right channels. Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways currently serves...
HeadBox Announces Access For Function Venues Melbourne-Wide
Venues in Melbourne will now have the opportunity to go after larger events and gain more exposure across HeadBox’s website and social media platforms. Event tech platform HeadBox is introducing two new subscriptions for function venues Melbourne-wide. The platform’s innovative lead retrieval software, Lead Feed, is already trusted by hundreds of venues across the country, enabling them to proactively source new leads and confirm bookings commission free.
Mandarin Oriental Launches New Digital Experience With Valtech
The hotel group, which owns and operates some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences, including two iconic properties in the UAE, has unveiled an online presence to match the luxury experience of its hotels. Valtech has partnered with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to launch a...
