With this new feature, business users can view, debug, and test new API call types against all their product catalogues in one place. Bloomreach, a developer of cloud-based software, announced a new feature from Bloomreach Discovery that gives merchandisers greater control over their product catalogues. With Catalogue Management, merchandising teams can use user-friendly business tools to easily configure and manage all product catalogues within their account. This leads to even faster time to value for new Bloomreach Discovery customers and equips all users with the power to see data import activity and make configuration changes in real-time.

1 DAY AGO