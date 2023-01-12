ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

KREX

Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns

When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Check Out Skijoring Fun in Ridgway Colorado

This past weekend in Ridgway Colorado was the big skijoring event. I've attended a few times oh what fun. Now there is a lot more to today's version of the sport. I'll first take you on a journey of how it began. Skijoring is a winter sport in which a person is pulled by a horse or dog, or motor vehicle through a course that includes, gates, jumps, and rings.
RIDGWAY, CO
1037theriver.com

These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado

On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

