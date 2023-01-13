In this article, we will show you how to enable Hidden Camera Privacy Indicator in Windows 11. Most modern laptops have a built-in webcam and an indicator. This indicator turns on automatically when you open your webcam. When you turn off your camera or close the Camera app, the indicator turns off automatically. Different apps require different permissions based on their functionality. When you install camera apps, they require camera permission on your system. With the help of the camera indicator, you will be able to know that your camera is being used by an app so that you can either close that app or turn off your camera. What if your laptop camera indicator stops working or if your system does not have such a built-in camera indicator? To tackle this problem, Windows 11 has a hidden Camera Privacy Indicator.

