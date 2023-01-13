Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to enable Hidden Camera Privacy Indicator in Windows 11
In this article, we will show you how to enable Hidden Camera Privacy Indicator in Windows 11. Most modern laptops have a built-in webcam and an indicator. This indicator turns on automatically when you open your webcam. When you turn off your camera or close the Camera app, the indicator turns off automatically. Different apps require different permissions based on their functionality. When you install camera apps, they require camera permission on your system. With the help of the camera indicator, you will be able to know that your camera is being used by an app so that you can either close that app or turn off your camera. What if your laptop camera indicator stops working or if your system does not have such a built-in camera indicator? To tackle this problem, Windows 11 has a hidden Camera Privacy Indicator.
The Windows Club
Fix Modern Warfare MILDENHALL – NECK Error
This post features solutions to fix Modern Warfare 2 Error Code MILDENHALL – NECK. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a multiplayer shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is the sixth instalment of the Call of Duty series. But recently, many users have complained about Error Code MILDENHALL – NECK in the game. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
How to enable Advanced Graphics in Application Guard for Edge
In this article, we will show you how to enable Advanced Graphics in Application Guard for Edge on Windows 11/10. If you have an enterprise edition of Windows 11/10 operating system, you can enable and install Microsoft Defender Application Guard. This technology helps users protect their computer systems from virus and malware attacks when they visit untrusted or unsafe websites. After enabling this feature, you can open Microsoft Edge in a new Application Guard Window. The Application Guard Window is an isolated Hyper-V enabled container that is completely separated from your normal browsing session on your computer. Since Edge is opened in a virtual environment, some features that you use in a normal browsing session, like printing files from Edge, copying and pasting in Edge, etc., do not work here. Hence, you have to enable them.
The Windows Club
You are currently not connected to any networks in Windows
Some users have complained that Windows shows “Not Connected” in Quick Access > WiFi and they just don’t know what to do about it. When they opened Network and Sharing Center to do further investigation, the WiFi says that it is connected but after some time, it displays the following error message – You are currently not connected to any networks. In this post, we are going to talk about this error and see what you can do to fix it.
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is technically a PC and as such some (especially gamers) are going to want to use the device as a full-blown Windows gaming PC. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to install Windows 11 on Steam Deck so you can be able to run all your Windows PC games or just do some other non-gaming-related tasks.
The Windows Club
Fix WoW Screen Flickering or Tearing problems
This guide is for those who are experiencing Screen Flickering or Tearing problems in the World of Warcraft (WoW) game on their Windows PC. Several WoW players have reported experiencing Screen Flickering or Tearing problems while playing the game. If you want to get rid of the problem while playing WoW, this post will help you.
The Windows Club
How do I know which Chrome tab is using the most memory?
Do you want to know which Chrome tab is using the most memory on your Windows computer? Chrome is quite notorious for taking up a lot of system resources. In fact, if you’ve several tabs open in Chrome and you take a look in the Task Manager, it may show you 100% RAM, CPU, or Disk usage by Chrome.
The Windows Club
Fix BlueStacks White Screen problem on Windows PC
Does BlueStacks keep showing a white blank screen on your Windows PC? BlueStacks is undoubtedly one of the best free Android emulators for PC. It enables you to run your favorite Android apps and games on a Windows computer without any hassle. However, a lot of users have reported experiencing a white screen issue in BlueStacks on a PC. The issue appears generally while using the app making it unusable. Some users also reported that they have encountered this issue when opening certain apps on BlueStacks.
The Windows Club
Breakout Room not working in Teams meeting
If you want to divide participants into smaller groups during meetings then you need to use the Breakout rooms feature of Microsoft teams. This feature is useful for organizing people into smaller groups for a particular project or a class into smaller groups. However, some users reported that the Breakout Ioom is not working in Teams meetings and they want a quick remedy. In this article, we are going to learn how to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
Fix PR CONNECT RESET ERROR on Firefox
Firefox is considered a flawless browser, but at times, users face problems with the browser. One such error is the PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR on Firefox. The error occurs when you try to open websites. If you encounter this error, then please read through this article for the resolutions. The PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR on Firefox...
The Windows Club
Fix RNDISMP6.SYS failed Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Remote NDIS Miniport eliminates the need for writing an NDIS mini port device driver for network devices attached to the USB bus. RNDISMP6 can do so by defining bus-independent message sets and describing how it will operate over the USB bus. RNDISMP6.SYS is a kernel file that contributes towards running a USB ethernet network on Windows devices. It’s a critical file system that can make your device crash and cause a blue screen of death. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate the RNDISMP6.SYS failed blue screen error.
Comments / 0