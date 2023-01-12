ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Transfer Portal: Notre Dame misses on C.J. Williams a second time

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNCRD_0kDlW11x00

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…

For the second time in as many years Notre Dame has lost out on the talents of wide receiver C.J. Williams. The former four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Cal. announced his transfer decision on Thursday. The USC receiver recorded four receptions for 34 yards in his debut college season.

The former Notre Dame commitment who shunned the Irish for USC last winter was scheduled to visit South Bend this weekend. That visit has been cancelled as Williams has announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

As Notre Dame tries to rebuild the wide receiver position in short order, Williams committing to Wisconsin does no favors for the depth of the Irish. There is no guarantee he would have secured a starting role at Notre Dame while he likely instantly becomes Wisconsin’s best receiver.

That said, Notre Dame remains unproven at wide receiver overall. There is some nice talent that Chansi Stuckey has helped steer to Notre Dame but if you think potentially adding a wide receiver who was seen as a top-100 prospect in last year’s recruiting class wouldn’t have been a boost then I can’t help you.

That said, it’s not exactly the end of the world, either.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: 5-star defensive lineman predicted to the Irish

Given how the bottom fell out last season with Keon Keeley, Notre Dame football is on the right track in recruiting Justin Scott. The 5-star product out of St. Ignatius in Chicago is ranked as a composite 5-star according to 247Sports. Tom Loy of 247Sports has placed a prediction for Notre Dame to land the talented player out of Chicago.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Impresses the Smith Twins Once Again

Notre Dame hosted its first Junior Day of 2023 and two of the biggest visitors of the day were the Smith twins as the Irish look to bolster the defensive line. 2024 Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) defensive end Jacob Smith‍ and defensive lineman Jerod Smith‍ got their first look at Notre Dame over the summer and entered Saturday’s visit having a good feel for the Irish program. The goal for the twins was to spend time with Al Washington and the rest of the defensive staff to get a true feel of the day-to-day life.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy