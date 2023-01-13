Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather to honor Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are remembering more than one civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of people gathered in Orlando on Monday to honor Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, Orlando’s first Black city council member. He took the oath in 1973.
WESH
Central Florida events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and many community leaders and residents are gathering to honor the civil rights leader. Multiple counties in Central Florida are hosting events, including parades, festivals and days of service, to celebrate King's legacy. Find a list of the upcoming events below:. Orange County.
wmfe.org
Hospitality workers in Orange County can get English language education for free
Orange County has teamed up with UCF Global and Rosen Hotels & Resorts to offer English as a Second Language instruction to hotel workers on I-Drive. The pilot program provides twice weekly English instruction to about 65 Rosen Hotels & Resorts employees. Rosen provides the space for classes and pays...
mynews13.com
First Black Orlando city council member to be celebrated at 32nd “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast
ORLANDO, Fla -- On Monday the city of Orlando’s first African-American city council member will be celebrated at the 32nd Annual Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast. Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy, grew up and paved the way in the city beautiful as the first African-American city council member in Orlando.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
positivelyosceola.com
Florida Department of Education Releases 2021-2022 Graduation Rates for Osceola Schools
Data released today by the Florida Department of Education shows Osceola School District’s graduation rate decreased from 89.7% in 2021 to 85.2% in 2022. Florida’s statewide high school graduation rate similarly decreased by from 90.1% to 87.3%. Several highlights for the Osceola School District include:. Ten high schools...
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Orlando to use $58M in federal funds to help support homeless services
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is making the fight against homelessness a big priority this year. Orlando leaders are using $58 million in federal funds to address the problem. The Orlando City Council already approved converting the old Ambassador Hotel into new affordable units. Officials said there...
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
WESH
Eatonville parade honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people came together in Eatonville Saturday to honor a man who was a champion for change. Parade floats, dancers, and marchers took over Kennedy Boulevard on the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday. "I thank God for his sacrifice that he made even...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
Villages Daily Sun
Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg
The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
Plan to redesign Downtown Orlando set to go into action in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A city initiative to reimagine Downtown Orlando and set a plan in motion for the next 10 years will see its first projects begin this year. Project Downtown Orlando 2.0 is the city’s master plan for the area’s future. The plan focuses on four...
