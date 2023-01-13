ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, FL

WESH

Central Florida events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and many community leaders and residents are gathering to honor the civil rights leader. Multiple counties in Central Florida are hosting events, including parades, festivals and days of service, to celebrate King's legacy. Find a list of the upcoming events below:. Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Westland Daily

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Eatonville parade honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people came together in Eatonville Saturday to honor a man who was a champion for change. Parade floats, dancers, and marchers took over Kennedy Boulevard on the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday. "I thank God for his sacrifice that he made even...
EATONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Annual Mardi Gras festivities kick off in Leesburg

The Leesburg Partnership has brought the feeling of Mardi Gras a little closer to home for over 20 years. The celebration is a fundraising opportunity for small businesses and groups in Leesburg. Leesburg Partnership began the Mardi Gras festivities Thursday evening with a kickoff party at the Venetian Center. Joanie...
LEESBURG, FL

