The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
BoardingArea

Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Falkland Islands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The Flag of Falkland Islands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. A collection of islands in the Atlantic Ocean to the south of the South American coast is known as the Falkland Islands. The area is made up of the two sizable major islands of East and West Falklands, which are encircled by several smaller islands. Also called Malvinas Islands, the region is a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom, also known as a British overseas territory. Being a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom means that the islands have internal self-governance, but the UK handles all their defense and foreign affairs. In most parts of South America, the Falkland islands are mostly called “Islas Malvinas.” The reason for this is that the early French settlers in the area in 1764 had named the islands Malouines, or Malovines, in honor of their home port of Saint-Malo, France.
a-z-animals.com

The Different Flags of Central America Explained

Flags generally serve as a means of identification for various countries. But some countries have had so many flags that it is difficult to identify which one such country officially uses. One such area is Central America which connects North America to South America. The region comprises Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, and El Salvador. Almost all the countries in Central America started as European colonies, and many of these countries have a shared political history. Therefore, it is not surprising that these nations have flags that are considerably more similar to one another, symbolizing their shared heritage.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in California. The largemouth bass is, without a doubt, one of the world’s most popular, hardy, widespread, and overall impressive game fish! The Golden State proves to have a perfect climate and habitat for this unique fish, but what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in California? How does California’s largest catch compare to the most massive specimen ever caught? Read on to learn more below!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Reuters

Burberry seeing "very promising" signs from China reopening

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest King Salmon Ever Caught in Alaska

Chinook salmon, nicknamed king salmon, is a prized and valuable species of Pacific salmon in North America. They are also massive and a favorite among anglers. The fishing industry for large king salon is big and includes wild capture and aquaculture with countless fisheries. King salmon are on a lot of people’s bucket lists to catch in the wild because of how difficult they are. Are you ready to discover the largest king salmon ever caught in Alaska? It’s also the largest king salmon caught in the entire world!
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Rhode Island

Also known as the Ocean State, Rhode Island can be found in the northeastern part of the United States, more specifically in the New England region. As you probably know, it is the smallest state in the U.S. and has a population of under 1.1 million people. Its nickname stems...
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Types Of Native Wild Roses

Given that many wild roses are centuries old, they frequently conjure up images of knights, monarchs, queens, princes, and princesses from the Middle Ages. They are referred to as species roses in botany. Although this phrase doesn’t evoke the same feelings, it is the categorization used in rose catalogs and nurseries where you may find them advertised or offered for sale.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Swallow-Tail Hummingbird: National Bird of Jamaica

Jamaica is a small island in the Caribbean Sea with lush rainforests and white sandy beaches. You might think Jamaica would choose one of the large colorful parrots to represent their country, like the green-billed parrot but when you see the national bird you will understand why it was chosen. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Jamaica!
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Ginkgo Tree in the World

Ginkgo biloba is also known as the maidenhair tree and it’s the last surviving tree of its type. It’s native to China, it lives a long time, and it might be extinct if it wasn’t highly cultivated by humans. We’ll discover the oldest ginkgo tree in the world that show important details now.

