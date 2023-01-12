Read full article on original website
NHL
Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52
Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
Robertson having All-Star season with Stars thanks to video sessions
He was reaching for pucks, not moving his feet, and playing with fear instead of on instinct. Robertson felt it and knew it. Tom Mannino, his personal skills coach based in Detroit, saw it. "I knew we had to infuse some confidence in him," Mannino said. So, before a three-game...
NHL
Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair
All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres pick up point in overtime loss to Chicago
CHICAGO - The Buffalo Sabres held a two-goal lead over the Chicago Blackhawks heading into the third period Tuesday night, but they couldn't hold on in a 4-3 overtime loss at United Center. Seth Jones tied the game in the final minute of regulation and then scored the overtime winner...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers pick up point in penalty-filled game against Maple Leafs
In a game full of questionable calls, the Florida Panthers, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back set on the road, endured seven penalty kills but still managed to pick up a key point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Wings visit Coyotes Tuesday for first-ever game at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Speaking to the media after the Detroit Red Wings' 6-3 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, head coach Derek Lalonde said that he did something postgame that he doesn't normally do. "I usually don't grab the guys right after a loss," Lalonde said. "But I...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Connor scores 200th career goal, but Jets fall to Canadiens
"We sat back and we weren't on our toes and we didn't have our skating legs." Kyle Connor scored his 200th career goal on Tuesday night, but that's where the good news ended for the Winnipeg Jets in Montreal. The goal gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the second,...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Seattle gets early lead, but Edmonton answers with three straight goals to stay ahead for good in 5-2 final. Oilers now three standings points behind Kraken, who have two games in hand.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Stars
The San Jose Sharks host the Dallas Stars Wednesday night for their Lunar New Year Celebration. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Tickets: bit.ly/3IVImuB. Learn more about the activites happening around the rink for Lunar New Year: bit.ly/3CVmYlo. Game Notes:. Michael Eyssimont...
NHL
MTL@NYR: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 17.01.23. Wranglers look to finish strong heading into all-star break. The Wranglers continue their five-game road trip this week with three games against the Abbotsford Canucks beginning Wednesday. Calgary went winless against the Henderson Silver Knights in their last two games which is only the second...
NHL
Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken
Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
