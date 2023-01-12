ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Odjick, former NHL forward, dies at 52

Was fan favorite during playing days with Canucks, role model for Indigenous community. Gino Odjick, who played for four teams over 12 NHL seasons, died on Sunday. He was 52. A hard-nosed forward, Odjick was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 86) of the 1990 NHL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Canucks, Odjick instantly became a popular player because of his physical style and ability to stand up for his teammates, which included Pavel Bure, who had often described Odjick as one of his best friends.
NHL

Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut

On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL

Robertson having All-Star season with Stars thanks to video sessions

He was reaching for pucks, not moving his feet, and playing with fear instead of on instinct. Robertson felt it and knew it. Tom Mannino, his personal skills coach based in Detroit, saw it. "I knew we had to infuse some confidence in him," Mannino said. So, before a three-game...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Color of Hockey: 7-year-old turns heads with play on ice, fashion flair

All eyes on Garrett, social media darling who looks destined for flashy future. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Desmond Garrett, a 7-year-old from suburban Indianapolis whose hockey exploits and fashion sense have made him a social media sensation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NHL

Postgame Report | Sabres pick up point in overtime loss to Chicago

CHICAGO - The Buffalo Sabres held a two-goal lead over the Chicago Blackhawks heading into the third period Tuesday night, but they couldn't hold on in a 4-3 overtime loss at United Center. Seth Jones tied the game in the final minute of regulation and then scored the overtime winner...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RECAP: Panthers pick up point in penalty-filled game against Maple Leafs

In a game full of questionable calls, the Florida Panthers, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back set on the road, endured seven penalty kills but still managed to pick up a key point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point

Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Edmonton

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Seattle gets early lead, but Edmonton answers with three straight goals to stay ahead for good in 5-2 final. Oilers now three standings points behind Kraken, who have two games in hand.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

PREDS CLIP FLAMES

NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Stars

The San Jose Sharks host the Dallas Stars Wednesday night for their Lunar New Year Celebration. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Tickets: bit.ly/3IVImuB. Learn more about the activites happening around the rink for Lunar New Year: bit.ly/3CVmYlo. Game Notes:. Michael Eyssimont...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Senators

BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'

NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 17.01.23. Wranglers look to finish strong heading into all-star break. The Wranglers continue their five-game road trip this week with three games against the Abbotsford Canucks beginning Wednesday. Calgary went winless against the Henderson Silver Knights in their last two games which is only the second...
NHL

Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken

Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy