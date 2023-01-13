Cold rain ushered in a new dawn Monday night as Mayor Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office during West Hollywood City Council’s first meeting of the year. Shyne, whose full first name “Sepideh” translates to “dawn” or “first light,” assumed the largely ceremonial role of mayor with full fanfare, including tributes from a string of local dignitaries and rapturous applause from her close-knit coalition of allies and supporters — queer activists, the Iranian community and special-interest unions. Dressed in a striking suit-and-tie ensemble, she asserted her new prominence and authority with skill on the dais, aware that it is now the stage of an extended screen test for the next role of her political career: a candidate for Congress.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO