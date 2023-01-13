Read full article on original website
CARLETON CRONIN: The roots of the problem
Rainy days bring on reveries … and since most of my serious sins are those of omission, I fantasize of how to repair rifts, regenerate friendships and on this particular day, consider just how unstable is the huge tree in front of my house during these unprecedented rain storms. Then, the mind wanders.
DEAR WEHO: Unite Here’s behind-the-scenes meddling is disturbing
It could be stated on record, that John Erickson or Sepi Shyne refuse to hear about or admit to increased crime rates. 3 weeks ago in an unannounced city conference in front of media, Sepi said “Don’t think of committing crimes here in Weho” but where were the residents?
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
Mayor Sepi steps into the spotlight as brave new era for WeHo begins
Cold rain ushered in a new dawn Monday night as Mayor Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office during West Hollywood City Council’s first meeting of the year. Shyne, whose full first name “Sepideh” translates to “dawn” or “first light,” assumed the largely ceremonial role of mayor with full fanfare, including tributes from a string of local dignitaries and rapturous applause from her close-knit coalition of allies and supporters — queer activists, the Iranian community and special-interest unions. Dressed in a striking suit-and-tie ensemble, she asserted her new prominence and authority with skill on the dais, aware that it is now the stage of an extended screen test for the next role of her political career: a candidate for Congress.
King and Queen Cantina brings Latin edge to bougie WeHo corner
One of the fanciest corners of WeHo has gotten a much-needed jolt of street style from south of the border. King & Queen Cantina, located at 616 N. Robertson Boulevard, celebrated a ribbon-cutting Wednesday that introduced WeHo’s upper crust to the “más chingón mindset” created by the restaurateur Mr. Tempo, also known as Jorge Cueva.
Pride in Media Inc. to partner with WEHOville to produce 2023 WeHo Pride Guide
Boystown Media Inc. and Pride in Media Inc. have entered into a collaborative relationship to produce the 2023 WEHOville Pride Guide. The 64-page glossy magazine will be distributed throughout Southern California by Pride in Media said Christopher Jackson, CEO of Pride in Media Inc. Pride in Media Inc. produces the...
This week in WeHo (Jan. 9-16, 2023)
5:00 PM (Cancelled) Director’s Hearing Teleconference Meeting. 6:00 PM Human Services Commission Teleconference Meeting. 6:00 PM (CANCELLED) Business License Commission Meeting. 7:00 PM War Toys presents “War Toys in Ukraine”. Wednesday, January 11. 3:30 PM The Mindfulness Series: “Tools for creating a loving relationship” | Virtual Workshop...
Adam Schiff secures $300,000 in federal funds for WeHo mental health response team
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has secured $300,000 in federal funds to support developing West Hollywood’s mental health crisis response team, Councilmember Lauren Meister announced at City Council’s Monday night meeting. The city plans to use the money to buy vehicles for the crisis response team, which Meister said...
Our ideas for the gay ‘Real Housewives’-style show set in WeHo
“If you like the wives, don’t miss these new house guys,” goes the trailer for MTV’s new reality series “The Real Friends of WeHo,” a deliberate pitch to the massive LGBTQ+ audience of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. “Real Friends” brings together six...
Is WeHo City Council ‘all white again’?
At the last City Council meeting, Annie Jump Vicente took to the public comment podium addressing the City Council: “You, Erickson, said last time: ‘I’m in fear of being a white gay man in West Hollywood.’ Are you joking? You don’t face the same stuff I do.”
WeHo throws extra $11,000 at homeless problem
WeHo is spending $11,000 — a “portion” of revenue collected from parking meters over five days in December — on socks, sleeping bags and other items for homeless people in the city. There are 38 homeless people in West Hollywood, according to the official count by the Los Angeles County Housing Authority, so each official person will receive slightly less than $300 in supplies if funds are divided equally. That’s a lot of socks. Burning question: Are the city’s parking meters seriously reeling in more than $2,200 PER DAY? The full press release is below:
Who else might run for Congress?
While sources have confirmed future West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne is dead set on a run for Congress, she’s not the only one to have her eye on Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat. There are currently at least three other Democrats rumored to have interest in running for California’s 28th Congressional District, which encompasses West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Burbank, as well as parts of Pasadena and Glendale.
OPINION | Supreme stock weakens before store can even launch
In the last 5 years the VF Corporation that bought Supreme for $2 billion in 2020has gone down 61.5 percent in the stock market. Now the West Hollywood store is in jeopardy of never opening in West Hollywoodat the former Tower Records on the Sunset Strip. https://www.npr.org/2020/11/16/935475305/vf-corporation-acquires-supreme-for-2-billion#:~:text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20%3A%20NPR&text=VF%20Corporation%20Acquires%20Supreme%20For%20%242%20Billion%20New%20York%20streetwear,will%20retain%20its%20street%20cred.
JAMES DUKE MASON: Karen Bass’ mayoral debut gives mixed signals
Karen Bass was inaugurated a month ago as the first black woman to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles. I served as an advisor to her opponent in November’s general election, Rick Caruso. I think we all, regardless of who we supported, appreciate the historic nature of this event, and are rooting for Mayor Bass to be successful in tackling the many epically difficult and urgent problems our city faces.
Through the Years with Barney’s Beanery
Love it or hate it, Barney’s Beanery is a part of West Hollywood history. The famous eatery has been occupying the same spot on Route 66 before West Hollywood officially became West Hollywood for nearly a century but for much of that time was infamous for an offensive sign that hung behind the bar.
WIN TICKETS: Kontrapunktus classical musical ensemble
To enter the drawing for a pair of tickets to the show, fill out the form at the bottom of this article. The winner will be noted here and contacted via phone or email. KONTRAPUNKTUS, the nine-member classical music ensemble returns to performing this January with five performances of “BACH & HANDEL: Soli Deo gloria,” a series of early 18th century musical compositions written “in praise of God alone” by two master composers of the Baroque era. The first concert is slated for this Saturday evening, Jan 7 at 7:30pm at St. Ambrose Church in West Hollywood.
as 2023 begins….
Last year we completed our first full year as WEHOville. We survived. They say the first year is the hardest for any new business and we made it through. It was a year filled with chasing news stories, giving life to the issues, protecting the voices of the people and lots of learning curves.
