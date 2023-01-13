Read full article on original website
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
Columbia police started an investigation into a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the on-ramp to I-70 eastbound at 7:50 am. In a release, police said that a 2002 GMC Envoy was going east on I-70 when the driver lost control. The SUV began to slide, left the road, and flipped.
Sedalia has been chosen as the site of the 2023 Missouri Photo Workshop, which will take place Sept. 24 – 30. The workshop is a project of the University of Missouri Journalism School and members of its Photojournalism Department. This is the 75th year for the project, it was...
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
Sacred Heart School in Sedalia is hosting a free kindergarten developmental. screening for children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023. The screening will be held February 9th and 10th at Sacred Heart School. All children who will be 5 years of age by July 31, 2023, are invited to...
