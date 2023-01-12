The Flag of Falkland Islands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. A collection of islands in the Atlantic Ocean to the south of the South American coast is known as the Falkland Islands. The area is made up of the two sizable major islands of East and West Falklands, which are encircled by several smaller islands. Also called Malvinas Islands, the region is a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom, also known as a British overseas territory. Being a self-governing territory of the United Kingdom means that the islands have internal self-governance, but the UK handles all their defense and foreign affairs. In most parts of South America, the Falkland islands are mostly called “Islas Malvinas.” The reason for this is that the early French settlers in the area in 1764 had named the islands Malouines, or Malovines, in honor of their home port of Saint-Malo, France.

